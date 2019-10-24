9 people injured after 6-vehicle crash in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people have been taken to the hospital after a six-vehicle crash in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163 Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Fire rescue said a total of nine people were injured in the crash. Two patients were rushed to Aventura Hospital as trauma alerts. The other seven patients were transported to a local area hospital.

Police have shut down all northbound traffic from Northeast 151st Street to 163rd Street on Biscayne Boulevard while they work the scene.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

