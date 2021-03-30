4 pulled from water after boat capsizes off Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-agency rescue effort saved the lives of 4 boaters that ended up in the water off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

The 4 boaters were tossed into the water when their vessel capsized 3/4 of a mile off shore.

7SkyForce directed rescue crews towards two people in that water that were subsequently rescued by Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue.

The two other were rescued by a Fort Lauderdale Police boat.

The conditions of the four people are unknown.

