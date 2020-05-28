2 dead after rollover crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a rollover crash in Tamarac.

Officials responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Rock Island Road and West Commercial Boulevard at approximately 4:31 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, a pickup truck t-boned a silver sedan.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the sedan could be seen flipped over on the side of the road while the pickup truck with apparent front end damage could be seen stopped nearby.

There were four people in the sedan and one of them was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two of the three other occupants were transported from the scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

One of those victims died en route to the hospital, officials said.

The condition of the other victim remains unknown.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Authorities have not revealed the identities of the deceased or injured victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

