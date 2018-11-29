2 arrested for running illegal dental office out of bus in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly running an illegal dental office out of a bus in West Miami-Dade.

Officers took Daniela Sulbaran Gonzalez and Victor Bernal into custody on Nov. 15, charging them with practicing dentistry without a license.

“Once you’re there, and you’re in that chair, and you don’t know what hands you’ve landed, it could cost you your life,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Photos taken by undercover officers inside the bus, which is covered by an advertisement for a business called Matthew’s Fun Show, captured Sulbaran Gonzalez treating a child illegally.

“Within those walls, those red walls or the red wrapping of that bus, was a fully operational dentistry,” said Zabaleta.

Detectives said the duo were providing services from a parking lot along Northwest 60th Street and 74th Avenue in West Miami-Dade.

Investigators said the bus was locked in a storage lot. Property manager Joseph Hunton said he had no idea the vehicle was home to a dishonest and dangerous dentistry.

“[I was] shocked. Shocked and kind of like bothered,” he said.

Undercover detectives took down the pair after posing as patients. Arrest records provide details about the bust.

The report states, “Mr. Bernal then told the undercover operatives to enter while they prepared the bus for the dental procedure.”

It goes on to state, “Ms. Sulbaran outfitted the operative with a dental bib, and she donned a protective face guard and surgical latex gloves. Ms. Sulbaran then diagnosed, evaluated and offered to treat the undercover operative.”

“These types of incidents is something that the community needs to take seriously,” said Zabaleta.

Bernal was also charged with intent to sell, dispense or deliver drugs without a prescription.

Officials said the website for the business listed on the outside of the bus is not operational. The phone number listed goes directly to voicemail, and there has been no activity on its Twitter page since April.

Investigators said there may be additional patients who are not aware they are victims.

If you or someone you know were treated by Sulbaran Gonzalez and Bernal, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.