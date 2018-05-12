16-year-old graduates with 2 bachelor’s degrees from Nova

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student years ahead of peers her age graduated from Nova Southeastern University in Davie at just 16 years old.

Mya Daniels-Abdulahad is now the youngest person to graduate from the university after Friday’s ceremony.

The teen walked across the stage in her cap and gown to receive two bachelor’s degrees in biology and marine biology. Daniels-Abdulahad also minored in psychology.

Daniels-Abdulahad now plans to go back to school to pursue her master’s degree. The plan is to one day become a veterinarian.

The super student was just 12 years old when she first enrolled at the Davie university.

