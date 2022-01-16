MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police responded to the area regarding an accident that took place around 5 a.m., Sunday.

An adult male driver was driving eastbound on Northwest 183rd Street, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed onto a tree.

He suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.