MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Customers and restaurant workers tossing tables and chairs out of the way after a deadly sidewalk crash left one person dead.

A Bentley hit several people sitting outside at a high-end Miami Beach café, Thursday, at around 6 p.m.

Seven patients were taken to the hospital, including one child, a 3-year-old, who suffered minor injuries.

The driver, an elderly woman, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

