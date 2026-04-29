A South Florida squash player is asking for help to get his money back. He hired an agency to help promote his image, but he said it didn’t do much work before disappearing with his money. 7’s Courtney Allen investigates.

Squash may not be a sport many of us are familiar with, but it’s a game Miguel Rodriguez has mastered.

Miguel Rodriguez: “My best ranking was fourth in the world in the season 2015 and 2016.”

He’s been playing since he was a kid in Colombia. Now he’s training for one of his biggest competitions ever.

Miguel Rodriguez: “My goal is to qualify for the Olympic Games in [Los Angeles].”

Miguel recently moved to South Florida to try to make a name for himself and his sport in the U.S.

He thought his prayers were answered when he signed up with a marketing agency looking to represent squash players across the country.

Miguel Rodriguez: “She was trying to get in touch with a lot of squash players in the area to find sponsorships and many things. Websites, do websites and contracts, everything.”

It sounded like a good deal. He said it ended up not being worth the money.

Miguel Rodriguez: “I invested more than $20,600 for nothing!”

Miguel hired Divided by Five Digital Marketing Agency in August of 2023. According to his contract, the agency would create a professional website and work to “elevate his social media presence.” It would also promote him as a “high-level lifestyle influencer.”

At $20,600, Miguel thought the deal was expensive, but it was a price he was willing to pay.

Miguel Rodriguez: “So she was promising a lot of things and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds very good,’ you know.”

He was working with a woman named Andrea Coral. With each passing month, he said he got lots of promises from her, but not much else.

Miguel Rodriguez: “And then suddenly, she was, like, not delivering anything, and she was taking so much time to develop my web page.”

Miguel said he knew he had to be patient while the agency worked. But after several months of unfulfilled promises and no working website, he decided he was done.

Miguel Rodriguez: “I think at the end of the day, she never delivered.”

According to Miguel’s contract, he can terminate his agreement with the agency by giving a 30-day written notice. He did, then he also asked for a refund.

Miguel Rodriguez: “‘I want to finish the contract because you never delivered anything and you promised many, many things that you never did and I want my money back.'”

He got an email from Andrea Coral, saying that his website was uploaded on January 16, 2024. She claims “negotiating with companies on behalf of a player or athlete is no easy task” and a “sponsorship deal doesn’t happen overnight. The maximum amount we can reimburse you is $18,000 in three payments, with the goal of completing the process by June 25, 2024.” Miguel said he never got a dime.

Miguel Rodriguez: “Then after a week, I found out that she blocked me on Instagram, on WhatsApp.”

While under the contract, Miguel wired thousands of dollars to a bank account with the name Small Robin LLC. State business records show Andrea Coral is listed as an authorized member.

However, there are no state records for Divided by Five Digital Marketing Agency.

7Investigates called Andrea Coral. The number was disconnected, and our emails haven’t been answered either. The website for Divided by Five Marketing Agency has also been taken down.

Miguel Rodriguez: “It’s been almost two years, but I’m still very mad at them.”

Miguel filed a report with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies are not investigating because the report lists the case as a civil matter.

He’s hoping he can find a way to get his money back, so he can fully focus on his gold medal mission in 2028.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.