A Miami family is suing their child’s summer camp, claiming their son was left permanently disabled after a fall. The camp didn’t have insurance, which has prompted a state lawmaker to call for stricter rules. The Nightteam’s Courtney Allen with Tonight’s 7Investigates.

Four-year-old Grayden was an active kid. When he wasn’t four-wheeling, he was splashing around the pool or out with his older brother.

Stacy Richard, Mom: “We wanted to put both boys in a jujitsu camp.”

His mom signed the two boys up in a nearby martial arts summer camp.

“I got a phone call that Grayden had fallen. So I asked the woman that called me if he was OK and if he hit his head or anything like that, and she said, ‘No.'”

Shortly after, Stacy, a first responder, says they called her back, telling her Grayden was now vomiting.

Stacy Richard: “So a thousand scenarios are going through your head.”

Her husband, John, was the first to arrive at the gym and said he was told Grayden was injured while getting out of the school’s MMA octagon.

John Holmes, dad: “I asked the worker there to kind of explain what happened and she mentioned that he was climbing over the top of the fence and landed on his butt.”

Grayden was rushed to the pediatric emergency room.

John Holmes: “He just was very lethargic. The physician said they were gonna set him up to do a CAT scan because it looked like more than landing on your butt.”

Then, they got the results.

John Holmes: “A team of doctors came in saying that he had skull fractures and that they were going to admit him into the [Intensive Care Unit.”]

John says doctors told them Grayden also had a brain fluid leak. The family believes that caused his meningitis infection.

Grayden is now permanently deaf in his left ear and has a hearing implant.

The 8-year-old says he was told to climb out of the MMA octagon.

Grayden Holmes: “I was kind of scared. Also, the fence was also a little slippery, so I couldn’t get my grip.”

An MMA octagon is an eight-sided enclosed cage with a padded floor and chain-link fencing where mixed martial artists compete.

Yvette Blackwell, lawyer: “The cage reaches six feet, so the child reached here and fell over onto this floor on his back. And this is a wood floor. There’s no reason to have children climbing out of an octagon. The octagon’s purpose is to keep cage fighters inside the octagon, not to climb out.”

After the family sued the business for negligence in 2022, the business entered a state liquidation process, similar to a bankruptcy, leaving little to no recovery for the family, who says they have more than $100,000 in medical bills.

Yvette Blackwell: “Most businesses aren’t required to have insurance. Like, employers are required to have workers’ compensation.”

State Representative Mike Redondo says he plans to introduce legislation next session.

Mike Redondo. State Rep. District 18: “When we’re dealing with children in particular, we have a whole host of reasons why we would wanna make sure that if there’s not at least a requirement to carry insurance, that perhaps there’s some requirement to inform people, some kind of disclosure requirement.”

Legislation could protect future families, but for Grayden, the damage has been done.

Grayden, child: “probably the difficult thing is probably turning your head off and on, like keep on doing it every single like five minutes or so.”

He’ll wear a cochlear implant for the rest of his life. His parents urge others to ask about staff training and insurance policies before sending their kids off to any camp or activity.

Courtney Allen, 7 News.

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