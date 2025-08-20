(WSVN) - A husband says a Brazilian butt lift meant to enhance his wife’s figure left her fighting for her life, and now he is suing the doctor and the medical spa where the surgery was performed. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

Jorge loved his wife, Daidys, just the way she was. But she wanted a Brazilian butt lift.

Jorge Fernandez: “I say, ‘If you like it, it’s no problem.'”

But it ended up being a very big problem, changing Jorge and Daidys’ life forever.

Daidys’ surgery was supposed to be an outpatient procedure, but about a month after the operation, she was hospitalized with a pulmonary embolism, blocking blood flow from her heart into her lungs.

Doctors told Jorge she wouldn’t survive.

Jorge Fernandez: “She was my first, like my first love.”

Today she is alive, but the 50-year-old is a shell of the vibrant woman she once was.

Jorge Fernandez: “She never more will talk or walk or eat by herself.”

She eats through a feeding tube.

Jorge is her caretaker.

Heather: “Did you ever think this would happen?”

Jorge Fernandez: “No, never.”

Jorge is now suing A&E Med Spa, along with the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Fermin Morales, who is certified as a general surgeon, not a plastic surgeon.

Lavenia Santos, attorney: “This pulmonary embolism occurred because of this surgery.”

According to the lawsuit, patients, like Daidys, were misled by the med spa about the doctor’s qualifications, “from representations made by the agents at A&E Med Spa, any reasonable person would be led to believe that Fermin Esteban Morales, M.D., was Board Certified in Plastic Surgery when, in fact, he was not.”

Lavenia Santos: “The woman has no idea that she is not being cared for by a board-certified plastic surgeon. That’s just wrong.”

While some people might feel it’s wrong, it’s perfectly legal for any licensed medical doctor, regardless of their specialty, to perform cosmetic or plastic surgery.

Lavenia Santos: “If the public knew that, they probably not be so willing to go, regardless of price. What happened to her shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

7Investigates found the State Surgeon General recommended in January that Dr. Morales be sanctioned after another patient died during a butt lift procedure, but state records don’t show the resolution of the case.

We tried to talk to someone from Med Spa and Dr. Fermin Morales.

The spa’s lawyer said they had no comment on the lawsuit, but in a court filing they denied the claims in the lawsuit, they also told us that Dr. Morales no longer works there.

Despite several attempts to reach Dr. Morales, he never responded. Jorge says he hopes the doctor sees what happened to Daidys.

Jorge knows the lawsuit won’t heal his wife, but he hopes it will spare another family from this kind of heartache.

Heather Walker, 7News.

