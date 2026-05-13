The rainy season is almost here — that’s bad news for a City of Miami apartment complex. Right now, it’s suing contractors over a leaky roof. Courtney Allen has this 7 Investigates.

Jacqueline Wells has been growing pineapples and gardenias on her porch at Town Park Plaza South in Overtown for six years.

Jacqueline Wells: “This is my home. Me and my plants.”

The retiree says her home has one issue: A leaky roof.

Jacqueline Wells: “I stopped sleeping in the bed due to the fact that the water was on the mattress.”

Wells took this video in her only bathroom after a rainstorm. It shows water dripping from the ceiling into a bucket over her toilet.

Jacqueline Wells: “The water was coming down over the commode. In order for me to use it right, I had to put something over my head.”

Ronnie McDonald also has leaks in his bathroom.

Ronnie McDonald: “Right under here. Water, constantly, every time it rains, constantly.”

And they’re not the only ones. According to this lawsuit, “14 out of 18 roofs leak nearly every time it rains.” Town Park Plaza South is now suing the general contractor and the roofing subcontractor — responsible for the roof work.

Kirk de Leon, attorney representing Town Park Plaza South: “The water is ponding on the roofs, not good.”

Kirk de Leon is the attorney representing Town Park. He says the City of Miami awarded them money for repairs through the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.

The lawsuit says H.A. Contracting, which was hired to do the work, “failed to comply with its obligations,” which “resulted in unsafe living conditions for Town Park Plaza South’s residents, including pervasive and persistent roof leaks.”

Kirk de Leon: “They had an obligation to design and build a product that worked. What I know for sure is that the product is not working.”

An attorney for H.A. Contracting told us in a statement: “The roofing work was performed by a licensed contractor in accordance with plans approved by project stakeholders and inspected by the appropriate authorities.” Going on to say they “disagree with the allegations” in the lawsuit and remain focused on “bringing this project to a successful completion.”

We also reached out to the attorney for the subcontractor, A-1 Duran Roofing Inc. They did not respond.

Jacqueline Wells: “It needs to be done right.”

Wells says she’s considered moving out.

Jacqueline Wells: “It is not easy trying to find a place now, no matter how many tall buildings are put up.”

She hopes there is a permanent solution and soon.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

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