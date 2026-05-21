It was hard enough losing her mom to cancer, but a Miami Gardens woman said she really ran into trouble cashing in her mother’s life insurance policy. That’s when she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Marie Louise Marc said she and her mom were best friends.

Marie Louise Marc: “It was like I was rich because I had someone to talk to when I have a problem; I have someone to run to.”

She said her mom loved few things in life more than hard work and cooking.

Marie Louise Marc: “Going to work, never miss a day of work and cooking. She would cook every single day.”

When those two things stopped – Marie said she knew something was seriously wrong.

Marie Louise Marc: “When it was time for her to go to work, she said, ‘I don’t feel good. Call the job, tell them I’m not coming today,’ and she stopped cooking. That’s when I knew something was really going on.”

They went to the doctor – and it was cancer.

Marie Louise Marc: “They did a CAT scan and it was already metastasized. She didn’t have that many months to live.”

Four months later – she was gone.

Marie Louise Marc: “When she passed, I passed too even though I’m living because she was everything to me.”

Marie’s mother had life insurance – a $24,000 policy. But the company said she had a pre-existing condition and denied her claim.

They did, however, offer to refund the premiums paid – a little more than $1,500.

Marie Louise Marc: “If I cash it, that means that I agree with the decision so I never cashed the check.”

But times got tough – and Marie changed her mind.

The company reissued the check. She cashed it, paid her bills and then…

Marie Louise Marc: “When I check my bank account, I was negative.”

The company thought she’d cashed both checks – and canceled the second one.

Marie Louise Marc: “Yes, I deposited the second one but I never cashed the first one. I didn’t cash it, I didn’t even sign it.”

With her bank account in the red, Marie was desperate.

Marie Louise Marc: “I said, ‘Since I’ve been watching Help Me Howard for the longest, let me call and see if I can get help from you.'”

Howard – she’s already lost her mom. Is she going to lose her money too?

Howard Finkelstein: “No. However, when Marie decided to accept the return of the premiums and not to fight for the death benefit, the matter is resolved once she deposits the check. The law calls this an accord and satisfaction. But they can’t cancel the check once it’s issued. They agreed to refund the premiums – and so they must.”

We called the insurance company and they told us they couldn’t discuss customer information. But a few weeks later, they issued a Marie a third check.

She never stopped fighting – and now she has her money.

Marie Louise Marc: “I’m not going to let it go because they call me a thief, because if you say that I cash the check and then I call you and ask you to reissue another one, that is stealing.”

And that’s something Marie said she would never do. So glad we could help her get her money.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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