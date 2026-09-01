When a famous performer scheduled a Miami stop on their tour, a South Florida man booked tickets. But when the show was canceled, he had a hard time getting a refund. So he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Like a lot of folks, Paul Krofchik liked South Florida so much when he visited, he moved here.

Paul Krofchik: “You should live where you vacation. Makes sense, so I did so; now I get to be on vacation every day, right?”

He spends a lot of time at home with his pups – but he enjoys going out as well.

Paul Krofchik: “We go to shows all the time. We go to plays.”

One of his favorite forms of live entertainment is drag shows.

Paul Krofchik: “Straight, gay, whatever you are, it doesn’t really matter. They’re fun shows to go see, you know what I mean?”

So when Sasha Colby – who won season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race – booked a South Florida stop, Paul bought two tickets.

Paul Krofchik: “I was excited about the show because she does a good show. If you watched her, she does a good show; it’s the performance, the outfits.”

The day of the show arrived, and Paul was ready.

Paul Krofchik: “I went, and I printed them for the show, and the morning of, they said the show was canceled for health reasons.”

The performer had been on tour for months when she canceled the last few stops, telling fans – her mind and her heart were tired.

Paul Krofchik: “She won RuPaul. she’s been on tour for a year of nonstop. She hasn’t had a day off.”

Promoters said refunds would be issued, which is why Paul was so confused when he got an email from the company he’d bought the tickets from asking how the show was.

Paul Krofchik: “Saying, ‘Do you have any pictures from the concert? Please send them to us so we can put them on our website.’ I said, ‘There was no concert. How do you not know this?”

Paul says he had to convince them the event didn’t take place.

Paul Krofchik: “They basically said to me, ‘No, it wasn’t canceled. It was there. You missed it.’ I said, ‘I didn’t miss it. I went there. There was nobody there. There were no lights on.'”

He’d spent about $150 – and wanted his money back.

Paul Krofchik: “I’ve called. I’ve begged. I have asked — anybody I can send an email to, I have.”

When he couldn’t get it on his own, he called Help Me Howard.

Paul Krofchik: “You guys were my last resort, saying, ‘Hey, it’s not a big deal. It’s not a lot of money, but now it’s a point.’ You pay for something, you should get a refund.”

Howard, they say the show must go on. But when it doesn’t, can you get your money back?

Howard Finkelstein: “It depends on the seller’s terms of service. Most sellers, including this one, guarantee refunds if the concert is canceled and there is no plan to reschedule it. Since it wasn’t rescheduled, Paul is entitled to a refund. It’s that simple.”

We wrote the company too. They said they’d take a look, and they did. They then called Paul and explained there was an issue with his email address. They walked him through a fix and sent his refund.

Paul Krofchik: “I actually got the money, two days ago, in my account, so that was amazing. Thank you very much for that.”

Paul says he can’t wait to go to more shows. He just wants to get his tickets the old-fashioned way.

Paul Krofchik: “If I don’t have my tickets in my hand like the old school, in the 80s, I’m not doing it.”

Howard says another way you can protect yourself is by using a credit card to purchase the tickets. That way, if you are having trouble with a refund, they can help you dispute the charge.

Hey, got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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