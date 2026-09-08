(WSVN) - When a South Florida man left town for marine boot camp – his wife was set to pick up his final paycheck. When the check bounced, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Kelly and her husband Carlos have been in each other’s lives since they were children.

Kelly: “We’ve known each others since middle school. We were 12 years old.”

They were married last year. And are now building a life together.

Part of the plan – a career in the military for Carlos.

Kelly: “He wants to do something that gives him purpose, that gives him meaning. And he really is the kind of person that will commit to something and push all the way through to make it happen.”

Carlos would spend the summer at boot camp. Thirteen long weeks away from each other.

Kelly: “It’s difficult because we – we’re the kind of couple that we’re really glued together. We do everything together.”

Before he left – he gave Kelly a special gift: a teddy bear

Kelly: “He keeps me company while my husband is not here.”

With a recording of his voice.

Recording of Carlos: “‘I love you, we are gonna make it through this, I’ll see you soon.'”

Carlos worked at a restaurant before shipping off for boot camp.

And since he was away – his wife picked up his final pay check – a little more than $1,300.

Kelly: “I went to go deposit it and, unfortunately, the check bounced.”

And she says it wasn’t the first time one of her husband’s paychecks had bounced.

Kelly: “And so far, we’re going on about the 10th day since this check bounced and there has been no payment.”

The couple were about to move into a new apartment. And every dollar counts right now.

Kelly: “While my husband is away, I have to find a new apartment to move to so this money is detrimental to being able to secure an apartment.”

Frustrated – Kelly called Help Me Howard.

Kelly: “It is difficult to go through this alone but I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Howard, her husband is away training to become a soldier while she’s home fighting for money – he worked hard for.

Howard Finkelstein: “While there is the Sailors and Soldiers Relief Act, which helps military people while they’re deployed – it doesn’t apply to getting your last paycheck. But there are other legal protections in place available to all, such as the wage theft divisions in both Broward and Miami-Dade County. They can help you get the money you are owed and sometimes even double or triple that amount.”

We were able to reach Carlos’ employer by text.

He replied:

“You have nothing to worry about. Carlos will receive his final paycheck. All of our current and former employees have always been paid, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

Just a few days later – Kelly had her husband’s money.

Kelly: “It was just in the nick of time too. I was a hair away from not being able to get that apartment because I wouldn’t have had the money to put down the deposit.”

She couldn’t talk to her husband while he was away.

But she had his teddy bear.

Recording of Carlos: “I’m so in love with you and I always will be; you are my rock.”

Quite a foundation they’re building. They already make a great team.

Kelly: “I’ve got it handled and I’m taking care of us and I know you’re taking care of us too.”

Howard mentioned the Sailors and Soldiers Relief Act – it provides several protections for members of the military who are deployed, like terminating a lease, stay of court proceedings, even foreclosure relief.

Hey, got a problem and need a hand – here’s how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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