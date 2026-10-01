A South Florida man set to retire was missing just one thing: his retirement check. And when he couldn’t get his employer to hand it over, he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Spend some time with 70-year-old Lou in any yard, and you’re bound to learn a thing or two.

Lou: “There’s weed control, fungus control, and pest control.”

Brandon Beyer: “What’s the first step?”

Lou: “The first step is fertilization.”

I finally found out why my bougainvillea never bloomed.

Brandon Beyer: “I had the only bougainvillea in Hollywood that wouldn’t bloom.”

Lou: “It had to be in the shade.”

It was, and I was overwatering it.

Lou is also a veteran. He spent two years in the army as a cook.

Lou: “They threw me in the kitchen, and the mess sergeant liked me, so I just kept on cooking.”

But most of his life, he worked in pest control. About eight years ago, he was hired to help start a new business.

Lou: “Because I can sell. I know what I’m talking about.”

Lou says that with his help, the company grew quickly.

Lou: “We built it up from one and a half routes to four.”

But by 2026, he was ready to retire.

Lou: “My body started breaking down, man. I’m 70 years old, so I decided to quit.”

His employer had helped him start a retirement account, which was up to $6,400.

A year ago, Lou tried to deposit the money. But the bank told him, “…We are returning your check because of conflicting instructions.”

So Lou asked his boss to re-issue it.

Lou: “He took the check and put it in his desk because I gave it back to him, and he never put it back in, and I’ve asked about it and asked about it and asked about it.”

Now that he’s retiring, he needs the money.

Lou: “It’s $6,400, and it’s money that I can use to enjoy the rest of my life. You know, it’s money I’ve earned.”

Howard, he put in the work. Is his employer required to write another check?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes, he is. It’s Lou’s money, and he is entitled to it. It’s written on the check that the funds are in an IRA, which the employee would have had access to. But it’s more likely coming from a profit-sharing plan. Either way, the money belongs to Lou.”

We called his employer and left a message. Then we sent a text and got a call back. He wasn’t happy to hear from us and told us he’d been meaning to get Lou his money all along.

A few days later, he did.

Lou: “I actually got the IRA check that you guys said you would get for me, and it came through today.”

Lou nearly gave up.

His shirt said, “too tired to care” when we met him again. But we weren’t, and now he can retire with the money he’s worked so hard for.

Lou: “I really appreciate it. It will help me so much. Help Me Howard came through, thank you.”

Howard says when you sign up for a retirement plan, get a copy of the paperwork. Most plans will notify you periodically on how the account is doing, and many allow you to make some investment decisions.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard; I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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