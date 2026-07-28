When a lawn company accidentally shattered a family’s sliding glass door, it hired someone to fix it right away. But when months went by and still no door, the family called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

For six months, this is how a Coral Springs couple has covered their patio door. With hurricane shutters and a plastic tarp, after a weed eater flung a rock and shattered it.

Robin: “It sounded like crashing, it was crashing all through my kitchen and I have a dog who was petrified.”

Robin says shards of glass were everywhere, inside and outside of the house.

Robin: “My husband and I went out and we saw the whole back door shattered all glass, all over the patio, all over my kitchen.”

Thankfully no one was injured, but they now had no patio door.

Robin: “I can’t even look outside my back window, I can’t look outside my back window at all because all it is is a tarp.”

And bugs were starting to come in.

Robin: “And it’s probably coming from the outside in the inside.”

The lawn company offered to replace the door and even hired someone to do it, but that guy never showed up.

Robin: “Now it’s almost three months and it hasn’t gotten done yet.”

Howard, accidents happen, but that’s a long time for a routine repair.

Howard: “Because the lawn company was negligent and caused the damage to the door, they are responsible. And legally three months is too long. It needs to be fixed immediately.”

Since the lawn company had already paid someone to fix the door – we started there. We called…and we called. Another three months went by, but finally, he did the job he’d been paid hundreds of dollars to do.

Robin’s Husband: “I’m satisfied with it, I don’t know if Robin is but I am.”

Brandon Beyer: “At least it’s better than the tarp you had when we were here last time.”

Robin’s Husband: “Yeah the tarp is over there I just took it down.”

After months in the dark, sunlight is finally shining into Robin’s kitchen once again.

Robin: “I can look outside and see something. I’m so glad for you – thank you.”

Howard says if you can afford it, hire someone to fix the door yourself, and then the company has to pay you back. That might speed things along.

Hey, got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below!

It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.