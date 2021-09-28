(WSVN) - When some disabled veterans have work done on their homes, they do not have to pay for permits. If you didn’t know it, you are not alone. When one vet tried to show the city the law, he says they still charged him, and it’s why he asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to step in for him.

When Matt Coplan was a child, he told his parents he wanted to join the military.

Matthew Coplan, Vietnam veteran: “That’s me when I was little. That’s me when I was cute.”

As a teenager, he enlisted in the Navy and was sent to fight in the Vietnam War.

Matthew Coplan: “I was shot in the abdomen. Bullet went in right where my belly button is, hit my spine. I wasn’t able to walk for a short period of time. They didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to walk again.”

It’s hard for Matt to talk about, but through great determination, he regained the ability to walk, even though the damage was permanent.

Matthew Coplan: “I am a 100% disabled veteran.”

Patrick Fraser: “Are you proud of what you did for your country?”

Matthew Coplan: “Oh, hell, yes.”

Not surprisingly, as Matt as aged, his spinal cord has deteriorated. To slow it, doctors suggested some specific exercise equipment.

Matthew Coplan: “It’s the only place that I have room, so I wanted to build this room out there to be able to put this exercise equipment in.”

This is the part of the patio Matt wanted to enclose. Talk about a nightmare.

Matthew Coplan: “This is going to become a recessed light.”

In 2019, his first contractor quit. The architect disappeared.

The second one died of COVID, and a third architect had to redraw the plans.

Matthew Coplan: “For a job that was originally gonna be about a $10,000 job, it will be about $25,000 by the time i am done with it.”

But Matt recently got some good news.

Matthew Coplan: “It was the Disabled American Veterans that informed me of the law.”

The group told Matt since he was a 100% disabled veteran, a Florida statute said he did not have to pay for permits to build ramps, widening of doors and similar improvements.

Matthew Coplan: “None of the city employees that I talked to knew about it.”

Matthew says he sent the statute to the Weston building officials who charged him $1,200 for the permits. They wouldn’t return his money.

Matthew Coplan: “They are ignorant of the law. That’s no excuse. They need to find a way very quickly to stop doing this to me and people like me.”

The day before we met Matt, he had to pay another $200 to the city.

Matthew Coplan: “Yesterday they charged me for some doors I have to replace.”

Patrick Fraser: “A permit fee?”

Matthew Coplan: “Yes, a permit fee.”

Two and a half years trying to enclose a room to use an inversion table to stop the deterioration from a war wound, watching that device start to rust while fighting to get the money back for the permits for the job.

Matthew Coplan: “The stress for me has been immense, and I am glad you are here help take that off of me.”

Glad to do it, but Howard, before I start, the statute covers doors and ramps. How about a room? And does it also cover returning money spent on permits?

Howard Finikelstein, 7News legal expert: “The statute doesn’t specify enclosing a room, but it says ‘improvements for the purpose for making the home habitable and safe for the 100% disabled veteran.’ This room will help Matt preserve his ability to walk, a problem a war wound caused, so a smart government official should say, ‘Don’t fight this one. Give the veterans a break.'”

I contacted a Weston building official. He didn’t think the statute covered Matt’s patio since it didn’t specify enclosing a structure.

I then spoke to Weston’s city manager, Don Decker. He was great. He said he had not been told about Matt’s permits, and they had never had a request like this from a veteran in Weston.

He then returned the $1,200 for the permits for the enclosed room, plus the $200 permit Matt had just pulled to replace a door.

Matthew Coplan: “I want to thank Patrick, Channel 7 and everybody for the support they put into this.”

Matt’s room is slowly coming together, and he wants to make sure every disabled veteran knows they don’t have to pay for certain permits as well.

Matthew Coplan: “From the contractors and the cities, and especially the veterans, this is a benefit that we all have, and we need to have it granted to us.”

Glad we could help, and glad the Weston city manager stepped up for Matt as well.

Now, if you are a 100% disabled veteran or know one, and are being told you have to pay for permits, the link to the statute that says you don’t is at the end of this Help Me Howard story. Let the government officials see it, because many don’t know about that benefit for disabled vets. God knows they earned it.

Trouble building for you? Need to design a solution. Let us vet the problem, and permit us to construct a quick fix.

