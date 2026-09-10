Artificial intelligence shutting down social media accounts, quickly becoming one of the more common requests we’re asked to investigate. And for a lot of people affected, their accounts are directly tied to how they make money. Here’s this Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Music has been a part of DJ Qwon’s life since he was a child.

DJ Qwon: “My dad played in the church, played the drums.”

When he discovered DJing, it just clicked.

DJ Qwon: “Virtual keyboard, virtual piano, video games, and I came across virtual DJ, and from there it was a movie.”

And he’s not exaggerating.

DJ Qwon has traveled the world performing.

DJ Qwon: “We just did a [Europe] tour. We were in Germany, Russia, France.

And he works with some of the top names in the industry.

DJ Qwon: “[Rick] Ross has a show called ‘ Boom Boom Boom.”

Social media is important to DJ Qwon and his work.

DJ Qwon: “Instagram is a big tool, a very great tool. This is what clubs want to see when they book you.”

So when his account was falsely flagged for copyright infringement, it was a big deal.

DJ Qwon: “We make a great amount of money on social media and have been for the past five, six years.”

He tried to fix it on his own, but he couldn’t get past AI.

DJ Qwon: “It’s just unfortunate for people because it’s not only just me; it’s other people who are being targeted and all because of AI.”

And then he remembered a Help Me Howard he saw a few months ago.

DJ Qwon: “I called Help Me Howard because I actually saw the video with Nailed by Naomie. I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll fill it out.'”

And DJ Qwon is not the only one.

Since Naomie’s story aired, we’ve had more than 20 people reach out to Help Me, Howard, saying they’d lost access to their social media accounts through no fault of their own.

Including Lee Price, all the way from England, who saw another story we did about a man who couldn’t get past AI.

Lee Price: “It was the gentleman that had lost like so much weight; the AI system at his work didn’t recognize him when he went back.”

Lee lost access to his Facebook account.

Lee Price: “I got a notification while I was browsing, and it just said, ‘Hey, AI has flagged you; we need to prove you’re a real person. Can you just take a quick video selfie?’ Then the second I submitted it, it said, ‘Your account is disabled,’ and it was just gone.”

He uses Facebook to promote his martial arts teachings, and his son is also battling kidney disease.

To cope, Lee is a member of several support groups he currently doesn’t have access to.

Lee Price: “Just being able to reach out to people, I can’t do that now.”

Just as we were able to help Naomie get her account back, and Sergio back behind the wheel, we were also able to help DJ Qwon pump music out again.

But he brings up a good point. Where do people turn to for help?

DJ Qwon: “It’s a very unfortunate situation for people who don’t have tools, like how we have Help Me Howard, you understand? So it’s something they should look into fixing because this could happen to anybody.”

We’ve spoken with Meta several times. They say this is a work in progress, something they continue to make adjustments to.

Hey, got a problem and need a hand – here’s how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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