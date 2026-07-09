A South Florida man has spent years growing his collection of sports cards. When he tried to add to it with an online purchase – the order never showed up. So he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Tyler: “This is my collection of cards that’s been built up over the last 12 years or so.”

Twenty-three-year-old Tyler has an incredible collection of sports cards.

Brandon: “What do you think this one is worth?”

Tyler: “I’ve had people try to buy it from me for around $8,000 but I won’t sell it.”

Boxes and boxes of cards.

Tyler: “In this bin is my [Florida] Panthers collection specifically.”

Hockey is clearly his favorite.

Tyler: “I grew up, we always went to hockey games and had season tickets and that’s the one I liked watching the most.”

He and his brother grew up playing organized sports. Mom rooting them on all those years.

Renee: “Their rooms are, every wall from floor to ceiling, is sports memorabilia.”

Now grown, their love for competition has turned into a hobby.

Tyler: “We run cards at $1 and just let them run on auction, it’s a live auction platform.”

So when he bought six cards online for thousands of dollars – it wasn’t unusual.

Brandon: “How much were you spending?”

Tyler: “The total amount was $9,330.”

Renee: “It’s their money. They work hard and they know what they’re doing.”

What was unusual is the cards never showed up.

Tyler: “And then a few weeks later, I found out that he sold one of the cards that I bought to someone else as well.”

Tyler used his credit card and a third-party company to make the purchase.

When the cards didn’t arrive – his credit card refunded him nearly $6,000.

But he couldn’t get the $3,400 back from the third party. Months went by.

Renee: “We did the appeals process two or three times and by that second or third time they said, ‘Sorry, you cannot open any more cases – it’s done.'”

Howard, it’s a lot of money – even for a big time collector.

Every card he has is carefully protected but who’s looking out for Tyler?

Howard Finkelstein: “When you involve a third-party company for payment services – you are agreeing to their rules and regulations. In this case, Tyler never received the sports cards he paid for, and it would appear he qualifies for reimbursement under their guidelines. They should return his money.”

We emailed the company Tyler was dealing with and were told they’d take another look. And within days:

Tyler: “They gave me a call and told me that they were going to put it into my account.”

Don’t expect Tyler’s collection to dwindle any time soon. Not with mom rooting him on.

Renee: “You can’t stop your hobby because of one bad experience.”

After all – she’s the one who called Help Me Howard.

Tyler: “Yep, it was a good decision. It was the best outcome we could have imagined.”

Howard says, where you can, use your credit card, oftentimes they have more protections in place.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here is how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

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