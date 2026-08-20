Some South Florida homeowners say they are dealing with a big mess at one of their neighbor’s homes. One they say they have been trying get cleaned up for years. It is tonight’s Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Like many of her neighbors, Paige Nast takes pride in maintaining her Fort Lauderdale home.

“Lots of families, lots of yard space. We have the isles nearby, the boat ramp. It was just a convenient location.”

One of the location perks, two nearby parks Paige can easily walk to.

Paige Nast: “There are two parks in our neighborhood that are super convenient to get to, they’re nice and shaded.”

There’s just one issue: to get to those parks, Paige has to walk by a house where stuff is piled from the front door all the way to the sidewalk.

Paige Nast: “Which has debris piled as tall as me, appliances, heavy glass, heavy machinery.”

Paige says it’s not only unsightly, she feels like it’s dangerous.

Paige Nast: “Like I said just walking by here, I’m just fearful that something is going to happen to someone. I’ve seen things fallen over on the sidewalk but unfortunately it’s the safest way to get to the park.”

She’s lived here for seven years and says each year is worse.

Paige Nast: “It’s been going on as long as we’ve lived here. In the past few years, it definitely has increased exponentially.”

It’s hard to find a section of the yard where stuff is not piled up.

Paige says one of her worries is property values.

Paige Nast: “Buyers driving right by that. It’s damaging to our economic stability.”

But her biggest concern is safety for her children and others in the neighborhood. She’s worried about what could happen to some of this stuff in a storm.

Paige Nast: “Any kind of wind could pick up any of that debris and create a projectile. It’s just dangerous and that’s our main concern.”

Howard, can you force your neighbor to clean up?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes you can. And there are different ways to do it, but your biggest ally might be the city. They can put liens on the property but it might come down to health, safety, and welfare. And if someone’s house poses a threat to those things, the city has the authority to go in and clean it up themselves. And they can bill the homeowner for the cost.”

The city told us they’re aware of the situation, telling 7News the homeowner Bruce Toski has “accumulated more than $750,000 worth of fines”. Which continue to mount at $50 a day.

We met with Bruce who doesn’t believe his yard is dangerous.

Bruce Toski: “We’ve had some pretty bad storms and there’s always been something in my yard that somebody is complaining about.”

He told us he feels like he’s being targeted and harassed by the city.

Bruce Toski: “It’s hard to really get anything accomplished when the city has $10,000,000 lien on your property and you can’t sell the property.”

The city says in effort to achieve compliance, they might file an injunction.

Bruce Toski: “They’ve never actually served me any paperwork about what they’re doing now so I can assume what they’re doing but I don’t really know.”

As for Paige, she just wants a cleaner neighborhood for her family.

Paige Nast: “Ultimately, what we want as a community is for that lot to be cleared and take away the health and safety risks.”

We will keep an eye on this one and let you know what happens.

Hey, got a problem and need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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