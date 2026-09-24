Swimming pools can be found in many homeowners association communities across South Florida, but when one man grew frustrated after both of his neighborhood pools remained closed for over a year, he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Jesus Suris enjoys living in his Pembroke Pines homeowners association neighborhood.

Jesus Suris: “I love the community; it’s a great community. I have great neighbors.”

Part of what drew him here seven years ago: two beautiful pools—one of them right across the street from his house.

Jesus Suris: “Many memories here with my son. I have a 13-year-old. Great neighbors, great everything.”

But for quite some time now, both pools have been closed.

Jesus Suris: “One of the pools became non-operational sometime in ’24, and the other pool across from my house has not been operating for over a year.”

The one across the street from his house is full of clean water. But the gate is locked, and the sign says closed.

Jesus Suris: “There are hundreds of kids in this community. It’s been horrible.”

No neighborhood pool – and Jesus says his maintenance fees have increased.

Jesus Suris: “January of this year, the fees went up $50, so now they’re $150-something.”

Jesus just wants to be able to use the pools again.

Jesus Suris: “All I’m interested in is getting these pools fixed.”

Howard, the residents are paying their dues. Is the association required to fix the pools?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes, they are. Because the pools are part of the community’s common elements. But projects of this size require the HOA to get competitive bids, which takes time. And then they have to determine how they’re going to pay for it, which also takes time.”

We emailed Jesus’ association, and they promptly replied, telling us after an “extensive evaluation and consultation,” it was determined “a full replacement of both pool systems” was needed and they said there are two ways to pay for such a project: “a special assessment with an immediate lump-sum payment by the owners” or “a bank loan with repayment to be made over a period of years.”

They went with the latter and added: “Timeline for completion is approximately 12 months, contingent upon permitting and construction progress.”

It’s not as fast as Jesus would’ve liked, but at least he knows the project is planned.

And maybe by next summer, he and his son can be back in the water.

Howard says attending board meetings or even reviewing the minutes from the meeting is a good way to stay on top of what’s happening in your community, and by doing so, you can add your input.

Hey, got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to reach us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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