After their father died, a family hired an estate sale company to help clear out his house. But that left them not only grieving the loss of a loved one, but also fighting for their money. That’s when they called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Paul Bast was the heart and soul of his family.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “He would be laughing before he got to the punchline, like everywhere you go, every restaurant, everybody knew him, loved him, he was frequent everywhere in Hollywood.”

At 87 years old, he was still very active, swimming laps in his pool every day.

His five grown kids were the most important thing in his life.

Brandon Beyer: “So he was kind of a jack of all trades?”

Lauri Bast Jablo: “And did everything and it was all about us, everything was for his kids.”

Brandon Beyer: “He was a family man?

Lauri Bast Jablo: “Family man.”

He was so healthy, his family was stunned when a simple fall led to his death.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “Rushed to the hospital, I was there, he was speaking, and then he became nonverbal that same night with a brain bleed.”

In a matter of days, Paul was gone.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “We brought him home, and six and a half days later, he passed quietly in his own home with all his kids and grandchildren there.”

His family now faced the question of what to do with his home and all of his belongings.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “All of us wanted to keep it, but none of us really need a house that big.”

They needed to empty out the house in order to sell it.

They gave away what they could and hired a company to have an estate sale.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “We signed this contract to do this sale, and she suggested take what you guys want out, leave everything you want gone.”

The sale was a success.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “As pieces went out of the house, we kinda lost the family sentimental feeling, and kind of had to move on.”

Generating more than $13,000.

After paying the estate sale company, the family says they should have gotten a little more than $8,100.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “On Dec. 2, her assistant said, ‘Check is in process, going out in the mail.'”

The check never arrived.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “I wait a week, no check, I said, ‘Can you tell me what’s going on with it?’ and ghost, nothing.”

Howard, can an estate sale company just hold onto your money?

Howard Finkelstein: “The answer is no, they cannot. They signed a contract, and that contract requires them to pay the seller the 60% within 30 days. If they do not, they are in violation of the law, and you can file a complaint with the agency that regulates estate sales, and they will help you get your money.”

We called the company. The owner told me he remembered the Bast family sale, claimed the non-payment was a simple oversight. The money was on its way.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “Saturday, we ended up with a check.”

It’s hard enough to lose a family member. At the same time, you shouldn’t have to fight for what’s yours.

Lauri Bast Jablo: “We were stuck. We did not know what to do, and really didn’t want another grieving family to go through this, so we so appreciate you guys.”

The Department of Financial Services regulates companies that run estate sales, and they can help you if you have a similar issue.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Below is how you find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

