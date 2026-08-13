When a South Florida man’s lease was not being renewed, he found a new apartment. But just before he was set to move in, the homeowners association told him his landlord had unpaid fees and the deal fell through. He was days from being homeless, and then he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Greg Pringle: “Just thinking happy thoughts. Trying to get my mind in a good position.”

When we met 64 year old Greg Pringle, this is how he was spending a lot of his time. Sitting by the window of his South Florida hotel room, wondering where he was going to live in the next few days.

Greg Pringle: “It’s going to get better.”

Greg is legally blind. He has no vision in his left eye and very little in his right. Because of this, he’s on disability.

Greg Pringle: “$1,745 a month.”

And he qualifies for Section 8 housing.

This summer his lease was expiring. So he took the necessary steps and found a new apartment.

Greg Pringle: “I did everything with the HOA, did the background check, everything that they wanted.”

But just days before he was set to move in, he got bad news. His new landlord was behind on fees.

Greg Pringle: “They said not to reach back out to them. He needs to pay the fees and when he does that, then they’ll proceed with the application.”

Greg had moved out of his old apartment and his new one fell through. Time and money were running out.

A friend helped him get a hotel, but it was only temporary.

Greg Pringle: “I’m here until Tuesday and then that’s it.”

With nowhere to go, his plan was to sleep at the airport.

Greg Pringle: “Probably sleeping downstairs in baggage claim, finding a spot just to camp out.”

With only days to spare, someone made a suggestion.

Greg Pringle: “Help Me Howard, Help Me Howard you got to call Help Me Howard, now.”

Howard, through no fault of his own he lost his apartment and he’s running out of time and money to find another one.

Howard Finkelstein: “When an owner falls behind on fees, associations are quick to deny anyone trying to rent the property. It’s one way they can force payment. The timing for Greg couldn’t be worse. And in my experience as a longtime public defender, shelters are often filled up or riddled with bureaucratic hurdles that take time to overcome. There are other organizations like The Homeless Voice that can step up when the government cannot.”

We called the Broward Housing Authority who said they’d help Greg find another apartment as quickly as they could.

Then we called The Homeless Voice to see if they could help, something founder Sean Cononie has been doing for many years.

Sean Cononie: “I didn’t grow up rich but when I was young I got a settlement and decided to help people.”

They gave Greg $500 to extend his hotel stay.

Sean Cononie: “If you have the ability to do something, you should do it.”

With the extra time, Greg was able to find a new apartment in Pompano Beach. But it still needed to pass inspection.

Greg caught another break.

The City of Pompano Beach found him housing until it was ready.

And then, finally. Greg had a place to call home again.

Brandon Beyer: “How does it feel?”

Greg Pringle: “Good, really really good.”

Even the movers pitched in when they heard his story.

Sebastien Noel: “If I can make something happen, give him a discount whatever I can do, I do it.

Greg was finally home.

Greg Pringle: “This is the guest room over here.”

He was proud to show us around.

And it was our pleasure to be his guest.

Greg Pringle: “I think about you guys everyday and how you get up and your passion to just go out and do this and help others.”

Sometimes it truly takes a village. Government and good Samaritans working together to get someone over the hump. Glad to see Mr. Pringle all settled in there.

Hey, got a problem and need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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