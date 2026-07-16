A South Florida couple spent more than $60,000 on solar panels for their home. Only to watch the company they hired walk away before the job was done. Previously, we helped them get an extension on their permit, and now their panels are finally producing power – it’s tonight’s Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Bill and Mary Garret’s South Florida home is filled with beautiful music on the inside, but a roof covered in solar panels is not producing power – on the outside.

Bill Garrett: “A traveling salesman came to my door and convinced me that I could eliminate my electric bill and save the planet by reducing my solar footprint.”

A few years ago, Bill was talked into spending $65,000 on 42 panels, but the company they hired walked away before the job was complete. And with the job not finished, daily fines from the city of Coral Springs were accumulating.

Bill Garrett: “They’re fining me now $100 a day and threatening to confiscate the panels.”

The project had been Bill’s idea – and he felt awful.

Bill Garrett: “I’m going to need a new roof. I’m going to lose my house. I’m going to lose my wife.”

We were able to help them get an extension on their permit. But if they couldn’t find a contractor to finish, the daily fines were going to continue.

Howard, the original company, walked away from an unfinished job. How can Bill and Mary get over the hump?

Howard Finkelstein: “When the original contractor walked away, the unfinished job became a code violation, and fines were levied against Bill and Mary. They were forced to find a new contractor who’d be willing to work with the existing equipment and the city, and a good one can help them get the fines reduced.”

With the Garretts on the verge of giving up, Justin Talmadge from Limitless Solar stepped in. He says most of his jobs these days are helping folks like Bill and Mary. People who signed solar panel contracts – only to watch the company they hired vanish once they’d been paid.

Justin Talmadge: “They just went door to door and took advantage of nice people like this, sold them a bag of goods.”

Justin was able to get the existing panels operational and close the permit with the city.

Justin Talmadge: “We’ve got to change it into my company name and then do the inspections.”

By doing so, those fines, which had climbed into the thousands, were waived for a $300 administration fee.

Bill and Mary were thrilled.

Mary Garrett: “And even though it wasn’t his to do, he stood by us and took care of it.”

Just in time for their 62nd wedding anniversary. Now the music plays on the inside – and the panels on the roof hum away, producing power on the outside.

Mary Garrett: “I told Bill all my muscles are relaxed, and I feel lighter. It’s been a long, hard 5 years.”

Sixty-two years. Congratulations to Bill and Mary.

Justin has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Hey, got a problem, need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7 News.

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