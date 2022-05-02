POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after colliding with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway, near Sixth Street, just after 5:30 a.m., Monday.

The mangled vehicle could be seen split in half along the tracks.

“I heard the crash, and then the helicopter was up there,” said neighbor Bob Luizzo.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene and rushed the driver, identified as 27-year-old Jacob Bresnahan, to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Brightline officials said the gates were down, signaling an incoming train, and the driver drove around the gate.

Brightline has been asking people to wait and never drive around the gates after several similar crashes in the last few months.

“What needs to happen is education and proper behavior around railroad tracks,” said Brightline Senior VP Ben Porritt. “The railroad is safe. It is behavior that we need to educate and change around these railroad tracks.”

Neighbors said they have seen at least six crashes involving the Brightline train in the same area, in this year alone.

“Me, I always see that there’s no train in sight before I go over the tracks because of that Brightline,” Luizzo said.

North Dixie Highway between Northwest Third Street and Sixth Street was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

The train tracks were also blocked off with police tape as Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives investigated.

