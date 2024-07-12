(WSVN) - From homelessness to a place to finally call home, a unique program has helped two South Florida brothers get off the streets. Heather Walker shares their touching story in today’s 7 Spotlight.

The Thompson brothers are overjoyed as they see their new, fully furnished apartment.

Their reaction makes sense once you understand what it took for them to get here.

Lawrence Thompson: “Since the day we were born.”

Male Thompson: “We took care of each other.”

Lawrence Thompson: “Wherever we go, we’re always together.”

54-year-old Lawrence is on the autism spectrum.

Lawrence Thompson: “I am, what they say, autistic, but I don’t realize myself like that. I feel like I’m a normal person like everybody else.”

The brothers were born and raised in New York and lived with their mom.

Male Thompson: “When she passed away, I promised Mom to take care of him, and that’s what I did.”

For a short time, they lived with their uncle in Philadelphia, until he died.

That’s when they suddenly found themselves on their own.

Lawrence Thompson: “So then we ended up on the streets.”

Here in sunny South Florida, the brothers experienced some of their darkest days.

They were homeless for more than four years.

Male Thompson: “Sometimes we used to sleep at bus stops, you know.”

Lawrence Thompson: “Get up the next day, and everything is missing.”

Male Thompson: “Yeah.”

The men got into their share of trouble, arrested for things like trespassing and stealing from grocery stores.

Lawrence Thompson: “Sometimes we would go on the street and panhandle, and we didn’t make any money, and I’m like, ‘Male, I’m hungry.’ May God forgive me.”

Last September, Lawrence was seen asking drivers for money at a Pompano Beach intersection. But instead of taking him into custody, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy issued him a notice to appear in something called Community Court.

Lawrence Thompson: “The day I set foot in that community court, my life changed.”

Broward County Judge Florence Taylor Barner: “You know, there’s no fear, because there’s no judgment here.”

No judgment, and no courtroom, but there is a judge.

Those eligible include people charged with certain nonviolent crimes.

BSO Sgt. Toni Hopkins: “First thing: Homelessness is not a crime.”

BSO Sgt. Toni Hopkins leads a team that has gotten more than 100 people into Community Court.

Sgt. Toni Hopkins: “We’re part of the community, and it’s a community problem, and we’re trying to help as much as we can.”

And the Thompson brothers definitely needed help.

Cassandra Rhett, Community Court coordinator: “I have never seen a case like this since I’ve been doing this in my career.”

Cassandra Rhett is Pompano Beach’s Community Court coordinator.

Cassandra Rhett: “it just made the case even more challenging when we realized that they couldn’t read or write.”

Lawrence Thompson: “I thank God first, and I have to thank Cassandra Rhett second. That lady is tremendous. She’s an angel.”

IKEA, the United Way, even a good-hearted South Floridian helped furnish the brothers’ apartment.

The nonprofit organization Broward Housing Solutions is paying their rent.

Male Thompson: “To lock that door at night, and to feel that you’re safe at night and your brother is safe, it’s a blessing from the Lord.”

Lawrence Thompson: “Basically we said, ‘Thank you, God, it’s over with.’ We’re off the streets and back in society.”

Back in society and once again able to experience the basic comforts some may take for granted. Like a hot shower and a comfortable bed.

Lawrence Thompson: “It’s like heaven.”

Their Community Court graduation certificates are prominently displayed.

Lawrence Thompson: “We got our diplomas right there.”

So, guided by their faith and moving to the music, these brothers are ready for their fresh start.

Heather Walker, 7News.

