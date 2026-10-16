After a South Florida teacher suffered a medical emergency, he believed he would have to give up his love of teaching art, but with the help of his therapists, he found a way to keep teaching as he recovered. Heather Walker has this 7Spotlight.

This art class isn’t one you’ll find at a local community center or school. The students are patients at Memorial Healthcare System’s Rehab Institute.

For art instructor Craig Blackwood, this class is one of the most important he’s ever taught.

Craig Blackwood: “Today, we’re going to be working on an art project and it’s something that everybody, I hope, can do.”

Just like some of the patients in the class, Craig is recovering from a debilitating stroke.

Craig taught art and woodwork at Lake Stevens Middle School in Miami Gardens for 28 years.

Late last year, he suffered a stroke and eventually started physical and speech therapy at the Rehab Institute. It’s been a lot of hard work.

Tara Blickenstaff: “He was not able to speak very much, he could say just a few words. We were working at the time on counting from one to 10, being able to say simple words.”

Craig was worried he would never be able to teach again.

Craig Blackwood: “I really wanna go back.”

Craig’s therapists knew how passionate he was about art and wanted to find a way to keep him motivated during therapy. It didn’t take them long to come up with a creative way to combine his love for art and therapy.

Tara Blickenstaff: “I like to get my patients back to doing the things that they love doing, so he’s been expressing a desire to return to teaching art since the beginning, so I thought, ‘Why don’t we start teaching art classes here?'”

And they knew exactly who to ask to be the teacher.

Craig Blackwood: “I didn’t know I was going to have this opportunity.”

Every month, Craig teaches an art class at the Rehab Institute for fellow patients.

The patients create their own version of one of Craig’s paintings. Craig works on speech therapy by explaining each step of the painting. Using paintbrushes and sponges helps patients strengthen hand grip and coordination.

Tara Blickenstaff: “That would be good for him to learn his skills again for speaking and getting up in front of a group of people, and it’s also good for the patients, because they get to kind of take a break from the recovery process and work on something that’s more relaxing for them.”

Craig’s therapists say his story and the class have become a hit with the patients.

Tara Blickenstaff: “It’s showing them to never give up, despite the limitations they have, to keep working towards the things they love doing.”

Craig’s art classes has even become popular with his former Lake Stevens students.

Vincent Jenkins: “He was my 6th, 7th, and was supposed to be my 8th grade teacher, so when I heard it, I had to come visit him.”

Some even stopped by to visit their favorite teacher and wish him a speedy recovery.

Craig Blackwood: “When the time is right, I’ll be in the classroom.”

Seeing his former students keeps Craig motivated to keep working, in the hope one day he can finally get back to the classroom at Lake Stevens.

Craig Blackwood: “I tell ya, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be back!”

In the meantime, he’ll keep teaching at this classroom, creating the way to recovery for himself, and others.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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