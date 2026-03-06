Students at one local school are trading traffic and long car lines for bicycles. These kids said it’s the best way to get to class. Heather Walker takes us along for the ride in this 7Spotlight.

For these students at Springview Elementary in Miami Springs, it is a great morning because it’s bike bus day.

7’s Heather Walker: “What is the bike bus?”

Student: “It’s like a group of kids where they bike.”

The idea is simple: Instead of a bus taking kids to school, they hop on their bikes and ride together.

On this bus, the only fuel they need is pedal power.

Like a school bus, the bike bus follows the same route every Friday and picks kids up along the way.

7’s Heather Walker: “What do you guys think about this bike bus?”

Student: “It’s so fun; I love it. It’s like a morning exercise.”

Student: “It’s also good because we get to go with our friends.

Instead of sitting in traffic, these students start their day moving, talking and building friendships before they even step into the classroom.

It’s not just kids, teachers and parents also take part.

Noel Gonzalez: “It’s just a blast; It’s the best way to get to school.”

Noel Gonzalez is the mom who organized the bike bus. She saw it on social media in other cities and thought, “Why not here?”

Noel Gonzalez: “I said, ‘Why not Miami, why not us?'”

What started with a handful of riders has quickly grown to dozens. She said the joy from the ride is contagious.

Noel Gonzalez: “I certainly think that they show up to school on Fridays happier, more energized and more excited to go to school. When you wake them up and say, ‘It’s bike bus Friday,’ they’re going to jump out of their bed. It’s the one day that you don’t have to struggle to get them out of bed.”

Student: “I get pumped up for school.”

And how could you not with the neighborhood rallying behind you?

Noel Gonzalez: “They come out and they wave us by and they ring a bell or cheer us on and it’s just the best feeling.”

Starting the day in the right gear.

Heather Walker, 7News.

