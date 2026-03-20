A group of South Florida soccer players are hoping for a shot at a national title, but before they make the trip across the country, they will need a little help from the community. Heather Walker has more in this 7Spotlight.

Soccer fever is here in South Florida! It’s not just the World Cup that fans are looking forward to…

In Homestead, these young players are stirring up some excitement in their community as they prepare for a shot at a national title.

Diogo Sosa: “It makes me feel proud and proud of the team that we’ve become.”

Southern Homestead Soccer Academy was created in 2013 with just a handful of teams.

Over the years, it’s grown to 23 teams, with players from four-years-old to 18.

Emilio Mollinedo: “Nobody really knew us, and now we’re starting to make a name for ourselves.”

Emilio Mollinedo is on the academy’s U-19 team. He’s been playing for the club for five years, but he said this season has been his most important yet.

Emilio Mollinedo: “It was very exciting because this is the farthest I’ve ever been and I think the team has ever been.”

Emilio and his teammates have traveled all across the state and the country to compete against other teams.

Their hard work has paid off. After a successful season, they are gearing up to play the biggest game of their lives at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship in Utah.

Elmer Molina: “And when they won that final game and that whistle blew, they just started crying and jumping. It’s an honor to see them go to nationals, to Utah, to represent Homestead.”

The trip to Utah won’t be easy. Getting an entire team across the country is very expensive and many of the players’ families can’t afford such a big bill.

Elmer Molina: “It’s about 21 players, so they have to pay for food, hotel and everything and it’s over a week stay there, so that’s why it’s pretty expensive.”

The trip to the championship will cost the team more than $30,000. It’s a big goal, but the players’ families are ready to pitch in and help however they can.

Mary Sanseviero: “We’re going to move everything we can move. If we have to go and look for it, we will, because we want these kids to go with everything they need to succeed.”

The families have raised money by selling hot dogs and snacks during games at Harris Field Park. The team recently received a donation from the City of Homestead, but more money is needed, so families are kicking their fundraiser into high gear.

Mary Sanseviero: “So we’re asking everybody that can come and help us. Hopefully, we can get all the support for our community and we can make it.”

Playing in Utah will be a big moment for Emilio and his teammates. This is his last year before heading off to college, so he’s hoping he can end it in a big way.

Emilio Mollinedo: “We have a goal and the goal is to win. That’s it, compete everyday.”

They are ready to make South Florida and Homestead proud by bringing home a win.

Heather Walker, 7News.

The 2026 U.S. Youth Soccer Championship is July 13-23. You can help Southern Homestead Soccer Academy by donating on their GoFundMe.

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