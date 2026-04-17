A South Florida grandma is showing people of all ages that staying active means staying healthy, and she’s doing it by throwing a few punches with her friends! Heather Walker has her story in this 7Spotlight.

Many people choose to take it easy and relax during their retirement years, but at 96 years old, Frances Landolina refuses to slow down.

Frances has been a resident at the Independence Hall assisted living facility in Wilton Manors for the past five years.

She’s originally from Maine, and worked for 40 years as a pediatric nurse before moving down to South Florida.

Frances Landolina: “Quite a difference in the weather!”

After she arrived at Independence Hall, she joined a knitting group.

Frances Landolina: “Some of the ladies do blankets for babies. Some of us do baby jackets, baby bonnets.”

But sitting around knitting all day isn’t enough for Frances. When she isn’t making baby hats and blankets, she’s lacing up her gloves, and stepping into the ring!

Frances Landolina: “They expect to see me with a knitting needle, not a boxing glove!”

Every week, Frances is front and center at the facility’s boxing fitness class!

Ali Rivero: “So she’s always there. Every time we have the class, she’s there!”

Frances said she was never much of an athlete when she was younger, so when her family heard she was taking up boxing, they were stunned.

Frances Landolina: “And they were all laughing, you know. It’s – they don’t expect to see me in boxing gloves.”

The boxing classes are led by therapists from Stellar Physical Therapy and Wellness.

Trainers say teaching the residents proper boxing technique is actually beneficial for their health.

Ali Rivero: “We’re working on the hand-eye coordination. You can see we’re having them stand, sit, so a lot of balance.”

While the residents work on their moves, they’re also working on becoming stronger, which is key to preventing falls.

Ali Rivero: “Once we hit that 65, you know, they’re prone to falling. We start losing that muscle mass, so we need to keep them active and sharp.”

For Frances, it quickly became a fun way to stay on her feet.

Frances Landolina: “Well, you have to pay attention to what you’re doing.”

She is one of the oldest residents to participate in the class, and has definitely become one of the most popular.

Ali Rivero: “So she’s like the VIP. She is what we call the perfect example of keep moving, you know. Longevity. That’s what we strive for.”

Frances says the boxing classes are already paying off physically.

Frances Landolina: “Well, I have the shoulder that gives me trouble, so I think it keeps my arms working a little better and I hope for the best.”

What’s more, the classes keep her smiling. Her husband died years ago. Sometimes she wonders what he would say if he knew about her new hobby.

Frances Landolina: “He’d laugh; maybe we’d box together!”

Frances will celebrate her 97th birthday next month and she plans to celebrate by making a few stitches, and throwing a few punches.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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