Read all about it! A little South Florida boy is doing big things as a published author. Heather Walker introduces us to him in this 7Spotlight.

He’s only seven years old, but has already written two published books, and this South Florida boy says he’s just getting started. Heather Walker introduces us to the young author in tonight’s 7Spotlight.

At an age when most kids are still learning to put words on a page. This 7-year-old is turning those words into books.

Elisha Mathis, author: “Have you ever saw a 7-year-old author?”

Heather Walker: “No.”

Elisha: “That’s me.”

Elisha Mathis has not one, but two published books—all before his 8th birthday.

Elisha Mathis: “Last year I asked my mom and dad for me to write a book, and this year in April, I started writing both of my books.”

A few months later, they were finished, published and for sale at major bookstores.

Heather Walker: “Not many people can say that their 7-year-old son is a published author.”

Brittany Mathis, Elisha’s mom: “Right, nobody but God. It isn’t normal for the average kid.”

His mom, Brittany, says she knew Elisha was special the moment he was born. She and her husband even made a song for him.

Brittany Mathis: “He’s been writing words since he was 2, reading words. My son knew the planets since age 1. He could tell you everything that was on each planet, and I would have to go back and fact-check it, and sure enough, he was right. From that moment right there, I knew it was something he was going to do.”

So when he asked to write a book, they were all in, even though these parents had no publishing experience.

Brittany Mathis: “I want to show him that his hard work matters. What you want to do does matter, and if you want to go in this direction, we’re behind you 100%.”

Elisha came up with the story ideas, based on his interests. The first book is about space.

Elisha Mathis: “I interview different planets like we’re interviewing each other now.”

The second is about tornadoes. He’s the main character—when his brother Joesiah was born, he was added to the second book as the sidekick.

Heather Walker: “What have you learned?”

Elisha Mathis: “That being an author is not an easy job. Since my books are 30- to 32-page books, I have to write, write, write.”

Heather Walker: “So you’re saying it’s a lot of work?

Elisha Mathis: “It’s a lot of work.”

Heather Walker: “But is it worth it?”

Elisha Mathis: “It’s worth it.”

For Elisha, this is about more than seeing his name on the cover. He hopes his stories teach other kids or even adults that your dreams are never too big to reach.

Elisha Mathis: “My dream was to be an author. I accomplished that at seven, and I’m still a little guy.”

It’s clear this is only the first chapter in Elisha’s story.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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