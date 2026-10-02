It feels like a game but works like a trip to the gym. 7’s Courtney Allen shines the 7Spotlight on a local program that is using video to get children moving.

Nine-year-old Josie Kotzian has many of the same hobbies as other kids her age.

Josie Kotzian: “I like just hanging out, watching my iPad.”

But with a gym teacher for a mom, she already knows the importance of staying active.

Josie Kotzian: “Yeah, I love sports. I love swimming and soccer.”

And sometimes with the South Florida weather, mom Kim Kotzian says that means getting creative.

Kim Kotzian: Swim practice canceled and we popped on the swim video and she was able to still do the skills online.”

The video Kim is talking about is part of a virtual fitness program called “Phit Kids”

Kim Kotzian: “Would you want to do the jumping jacks challenge?”

Josie Kotzian: “Yes, that sounds good.”

The program is the brainchild of local businessman Jim Baugh.

Jim Baugh: “This is the most important job I’ve ever had in my life.”

Baugh spent 45 years in the sports and fitness industry watching screen time increase while physical activity decreased.

Jim Baugh: “In fitness, our kids are ranked 47th out of 50 countries in the world. This crisis is so bad, if we don’t get these kids healthy and active and moving, they’re not going to be active and healthy for life.”

But instead of fighting against screentime, Baugh decided if you can’t beat them, join them!

Jim Baugh: “Well, everybody looks at this as the problem, but let me just tell you, there’s something that’s on here which is valuable. It’s called video. When a kid looks at video, they absorb 85% of the content.”

From soccer to swimming, the Phit Kids program teaches the basics of more than a dozen sports.

Jim Baugh: “We have 14 learn to play sports videos and 11 exercise videos.”

The videos are for kids, taught by kids. For Kim and her fellow [physical education] teacher, Katie Hummel, it’s an easy way to get kids motivated to move.

Katie Hummel: “Kids love it. It breaks it down completely where they understand each skill.”

Kim Kotzian: “Learning from the kids, I think, is fabulous.”

Baugh says the program gives P.E. and homeschool teachers another tool to fight inactivity.

Jim Baugh: “It can be used anyplace, in schools, in any gymnasiums. It can go into homes, into homeschools.”

Thanks to a $150,000 donation by South Florida Real Estate Investment Group Alton South Bay, the program will be doing just that for free.

Jim Baugh: “At no cost, we’ll impact a 100,000 kids.”

Baugh is working to expand the program throughout the state and eventually the country.

Jim Baugh: “There’s a phrase out there: let’s Make America Healthy Again. We will never make America healthy unless we overcome this inactivity pandemic with children.”

To transform kids from couch potatoes to fitness enthusiasts.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

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