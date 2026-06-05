Just about everyone in South Florida has seen stray cats roaming around. A new clinic is hoping to be part of the solution. Courtney Allen has this 7Spotlight.

It’s just another day at the office for Matthew Toscano and dozens of cats.

He’s the executive director of Street Cat Clinic, which is dedicated to helping outdoor cats.

Matthew Toscano: “It is something we are passionate about. Now, we are kind of in this together.”

By “we,” he means he and his wife, Deanna.

She used to be a registered nurse and now works at the clinic alongside her husband. The two met in high school.

Matthew Toscano: “She has put up with me for a long time and my animal crazy, but honestly now, I think she is a little bit crazier than I am.”

Deanna Toscano: “I love it. I love change and experiencing things. This has definitely been, besides our children, one of the most life-changing experiences that we have been on together.”

The couple moved to South Florida from Los Angeles to open the clinic in 2024, partly because of how trap-neuter-and-release-friendly Miami is.

Trap-neuter-release is used to manage stray populations by making sure none of them can make babies.

In the clinic’s first year, they did about 9,500 surgeries.

Matthew Toscano: “For us, we are really proud to just be serving the most vulnerable cats.”

But before the cats come into this clinic, they first need to be trapped.

That’s where Tia Williams comes in.

Williams has been trapping cats for a decade, working with a variety of organizations.

She says the Street Cat Clinic is the only private nonprofit in the county solely serving outdoor cats.

Tia Williams: “Dr. Toscano is amazing. We are very lucky that he wanted to focus on this very vulnerable population of community cats. A lot of vets, they have a broad spectrum practice; he really wanted to get specific.”

Dr. Toscano says the end result makes the hard work worth it.

Matthew Toscano: “When you see these cats from where they started and get picture updates from feeders and trappers of where they are and how good they look, it’s like, ‘Yeah, this is why we are doing it.'”

The Toscanos say they’d like to help even more cats in South Florida, but money is an issue.

They’re hoping to get more private donations. If you would like to support the clinic, you can donate here.

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