(WSVN) - There’s a new park in Pompano Beach, and it’s giving some kids their very first look at what’s underwater. 7’s Heather Walker gives us a clear view in tonight’s 7 Spotlight.

Katie Hendrickson, Wahoo Bay by Shipwreck Park: “They use the Sea Hive as a protective nursery.”

These kids are learning all about the fish that live in the ocean around South Florida.

Katie Hendrickson: “See if you can match it to your ID card.”

They’re on their way to Wahoo Bay by Shipwreck Park in Pompano Beach.

It’s an artificial reef installed in the Lighthouse Point Inlet, designed not only to protect the shore, but also to learn about life below the surface.

Katie Hendrickson: “It’s really been a beautiful living laboratory and a hub for education, conservation and innovation.”

Now, this summer, it’s also being used to educate kids about their local environment.

Since Wahoo Bay is in shallow water, it’s the perfect place to take first-time snorkelers.

Katie Hendrickson: “Over 70% of our students live or go to school within a couple of miles of the beach and don’t have any access. Nor do they have the confidence to jump in the water.”

On the boat to Wahoo Bay, they learn how to identify the fish they’ll see, and once they get there…

Katie Hendrickson: “Then you put this in your mouth, and you can breathe through there.”

They are taught how to snorkel.

Katie Hendrickson: “She did her mask on and off. She blew her bubbles. She got used to having her face in the water, and immediately she was able to take the next step off the stairs.”

This is only the first summer. More than 100 kids have already taken part.

Katie Hendrickson: “We give kids the tools to actually be the change makers for tomorrow.”

For Katie, it’s a joy every time she sees these young faces light up as they see fish and other sea life for the first time.

Child: “There’s a turtle under here.”

Katie hopes one of these trips might be the spark to inspire a future marine biologist.

Katie Hendrickson: “He asked me how many more times he could go and when he could come back, if he could come back tomorrow or next week. So that’s the goal.”

Right now, Wahoo Bay is only accepting school or sponsored trips, but they hope to change that.

Katie Hendrickson: “We’re partnering with our parks department here in Pompano, so that they can open for public access, so we can provide more trips for these students to come on out.”

And these kids will be the first to tell you there’s plenty to see.

Child: “A lot of fish.”

Each trip to Wahoo Bay is opening a whole new world to these young minds.

Heather Walker, 7News.

