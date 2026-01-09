(WSVN) - Turning 18 is a big deal for any teenager. But for kids with long-term health problems, the transition into adulthood can be daunting. In this 7Spotlight, Courtney Allen introduces you to a medical team that went above and beyond to mark the moment for a very special patient.

A large group gathers at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, waiting for a special patient to wake up from her surgery.

The pediatric staff is celebrating Casey turning 18. Her path to adulthood hasn’t been easy. She’s been receiving dialysis for the past four years, after her kidneys stopped working.

Sasha Medvinsky, Nurse: “We want for her to remember this special moment, you know, becoming an adult, opening a new chapter.”

Casey has to go to the hospital three to four times a week for about 4 hours each day.

During that time, she’s developed a special bond with nurse Sasha Medvinsky.

Sasha Medvinsky: “She presented very shy in the beginning and quiet, did not want to talk to anybody, did not want to interact, and I just felt a special connection because she reminded me of my daughter. My daughter’s the same age as well.”

Sasha has watched Casey blossom.

Sasha Medvinsky: “Basically, we became like a second family here at Joe Dimaggio.”

A second family who is even more important to Casey because she’s grown up in foster care.

Casey, pediatric patient: “I came from Jamaica when I was 12. My family go back when I was about 13.”

It was shortly after her family left that Casey got the diagnosis of kidney failure.

Doctor Alex Constantinesco has been there every step of the way, leading her kidney treatment.

Dr. Alex Constantinesco, Pediatric Nephrology: “She’s very brave, resilient. She made a lot of strides in her family life, in her medical journey.”

Many of the treatments are difficult for young patients, but it’s hard on the staff when kids like Casey transition out of pediatric care and leave behind the doctors and nurses who have been caring for them.

Dr. Alex Constantinesco: “Well transitioning the patients to adult service is not easy for the pediatric team. We have developed bonds with our patients, and it’s going to continue.”

Bonds that lead to big send-offs, like the one that volunteers, advocates, and her medical family just did for Casey.

Woman (reading a note to Casey): “We heard that your dream is to have a fabulous shopping spree, and boy, do we have a surprise for you!”

The nurses took her shopping for a new “adult” wardrobe.

Casey: “I give thanks for everything, and all the time you guys make me smile.”

And when Casey talks about the future, it’s clear how the medical staff has impacted her life.

Casey: “Maybe I just go to college, maybe be a nurse.”

Casey says whatever she chooses, she hopes to make a positive impact on people’s lives, like the doctors and nurses here at Joe Dimaggio.

Even though Casey is now 18, the pediatric hospital says she can still come there for care as needed until 21 while she fully transitions into adulthood.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

