When you think of concierge services in South Florida, you probably think of fancy hotels or restaurants. But one local hospital is stepping up to treat its patients to the very best. Courtney Allen has this 7Spotlight.

Walking into the hospital can be an overwhelming experience.

Douglas Gorab: “No one is happy to come in this front door.”

Eighty-two-year-old Douglas Gorab is trying to change that — one smile at a time.

Douglas Gorab: “I think we need to go back a little bit in time to when service was really nice and wonderful. Not that we’ve lost it, but it’s not quite there anymore.”

The retired airline employee leads a team of volunteers at Broward Health Imperial Point — dressed to the nines in black vests and white button downs.

Douglas Gorab: “I heard, ‘I haven’t worn a long sleeve white shirt in 20 years!’ I said, ‘It is going to be a new experience for you, that’s all.'”

They make up a one-of-a-kind concierge program, greeting patients in the lobby and escorting them to their appointments.

Douglas Gorab: “We want our guests to be VIP guests. We want our patients to feel like they are VIP people.”

Longtime patients like Alicia Cornejo, who Douglas escorts to physical therapy, are noticing.

Alicia Cornejo: “I feel very spoiled, yes, very nice. It’s a very nice feeling.”

Aside from feeling spoiled, Cornejo says the program has significantly improved her hospital experience.

She’s legally blind, and has been coming here since 2000.

Alicia Cornejo: “It has been a big difference, yes, difference for me. Not only care, but difference for me that I feel more supported.”

The program has been so successful over the last year, they’re now expanding it beyond the main lobby and putting a designated concierge on every floor of the hospital five days a week.

Douglas Gorab: “They are going to be going around and visiting the people, especially those that don’t have company, and there are a lot of them. They have no visitors. We are going to go in and sit with them.”

Those conversations can go a long way.

And that extra level of care is what the hospital CEO says sets them apart.

Robert Dahl: “At times, hospitals can be scary and anxious for patients and their loved ones, so having someone like Doug, and all of our volunteers that live in the community that help with that concierge program, gives that extra touch to alleviate some anxieties and tensions they might have.”

While helping families navigate complicating times, Douglas says some of the simplest things can be the most comforting.

Douglas Gorab: “People like to be paid attention to and to be smiled to and to be talked to.”

He says helping others is what keeps a smile on his face.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

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