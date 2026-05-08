A Miami native is reaching for the stars — literally. She went from Miami to NASA and landed a key role in the historic Artemis II launch. 7’s Heather Walker shows us how she is shining in this 7Spotlight.

From this classroom in Miami Gardens to the control room at NASA, Gabrielle Mayans is proving that with hard work, the sky is the limit.

Gabrielle Mayans, Artemis II engineer: “It was surreal. At t-minus-10 and counting, the quietness that was in the room. All you heard was everybody’s breath.”

At just 27 years old, Gabrielle was selected to sit console during the historic Artemis II launch. Her team worked to fuel the rocket to the moon.

Gabrielle Mayans: “There were definitely some tears of joy, especially watching the rocket go and being in that firing room and just knowing that we did it. We got it off the ground. A feeling I’ll never forget.”

She’ll never forget the date either because the launch happened to be on her birthday.

Gabrielle Mayans: “By 6:30-ish, I got the biggest and brightest candle.”

What more could a rocket engineer wish for? A memorable birthday that she would have never predicted.

Heather Walker: “When you were going to school here, did you ever think you would be part of this, something like this?”

Gabrielle Mayans: “I had no idea. I’m a first-generation college student. One of the first on my dad’s side to graduate from high school. There were no exceptions for me at all growing up, just do my best, study, and you can do whatever you want to do. Just try your best.”

Like many here in South Florida, her parents came from Cuba.

Gabrielle Mayans: “When I was growing up, I was always that little kid asking questions all the time. How do planes fly? How do they get off the ground? How do cars move? And my mom said, ‘Well, if you go to school, you will learn.'”

And she did! It all started here at Monsignor Edward Pace High School.

Her career launched when her math teacher, Mrs. Lima, brought in some engineers to celebrate Pi Day.

Gabrielle Mayans: “I was like, ‘Oh, engineering is a thing!’ From there, I was like, ‘I can do engineering,’ and that’s how I selected my major.”

Mrs. Lima had no idea the impact of that day, so Gabrielle decided to come back and tell her in person.

Laura Lima: “What are you doing here? I hadn’t seen you since you graduated, and I didn’t keep track of where you went. So I was really surprised and excited that she works for NASA and that she was part of the launch, which I watched very attentively from launch to landing, so it was great!

Heather Walker: “Did you ever think bringing in some engineers would inspire the next generation of engineers?”

Laura Lima: “I always hoped, but I never thought it would be a student who would go on and help with astronauts going to the moon again.”

It is fitting that it was a woman who sparked Gabrielle’s passion because this launch was a historical moment for women. From the first female launch director to the first female astronaut to travel around the moon — this mission was a major milestone for women in space.

Gabrielle Mayans: “Very historical, very, particularly for women.”

Laura Lima: “Makes me very proud.”

Gabrielle Mayans: “That’s nice.”

For Gabrielle, it started with one small moment, and now she hopes her story inspires others to dream big.

Gabrielle Mayans: “I hope it’s inspiring. I hope the little girls and boys, high schoolers, or someone who is deciding on going back to college, know that one small choice, one step at a time, and you can get to wherever your end goal is.”

Heather Walker: “Even if it’s the moon.”

Gabrielle Mayans: “Even if it’s to the moon.”

Because if you reach for the stars, you might just make it to the moon.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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