A Parkland mom received a devastating diagnosis. She says early detection saved her life — allowing her to give new life to her business. Courtney Allen has this 7Spotlight.

This enrichment class for babies and their caregivers is full of energy.

Speech language pathologist Carly Dorfman leads the dancing and play here at KIDnection in Parkland.

The CEO teaches parents different ways to communicate with their babies before they’re able to speak — like using sign language.

Carly Dorfman: “So when the baby is finished with something and starts crying because they don’t want it anymore, you show them the sign for ‘All done’ and they will start to understand, ‘Oh, instead of crying, I could do this,’ and that’s a way for you to communicate with your baby before they have words.”

But behind Carly’s big smile is a painful story.

Carly Dorfman: “I told you I was going to cry.”

Last year, Carly says she went to the doctor for a routine checkup.

Carly Dorfman: “I just asked if I could go for a mammogram. I kept hearing about all these young people around me getting diagnosed with breast cancer, some with family history, some without. I thought, ‘I’m here at the doctor, may as well just ask,’ like so casually.”

She says the doctor advised against it since routine screening isn’t recommended until age 40.

Carly, 38 at the time, insisted on getting a mammogram anyway

Carly Dorfman: “I don’t know what in the universe made me advocate for myself like that, but I did.”

Carly says she got the mammogram and was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS.

It’s a very early form of breast cancer that can become invasive, and often doesn’t cause any symptoms.

Carly Dorfman: “Had I waited until I was 40, when the guidelines say you’re supposed to get a mammogram, who knows what it would have been.”

Carly says she had to take time away from KIDnection for a double mastectomy and ongoing surgeries.

That downtime gave her fresh perspective on how to expand her business despite her diagnosis.

Carly Dorfman: “I thought it would be a setback, and it has actually been the thing that has propelled me forward.”

Carly came up with the idea to launch a national training program to teach other educators how to run her enrichment programs.

Therapists in Colorado, California, Texas, New Jersey and other cities in Florida have all bought in.

Stephanie Poe: “It’s easy to have an idea, but hard to execute and put that idea into action. So what Carly has been able to provide in doing all the trial-and-error work and giving that to us, I think is huge for moving forward with getting that information and those strategies to moms, dads and grandparents.”

Back in Parkland, Carly is once again in class — helping families navigate the highs and lows of parenting.

Lexi Finnigan: “Hearing her share what she loves to do through her classes is so beautiful. You see the joy just radiating from her, and I am so lucky to know her.”

Carly Dorfman: “I love you so much. Thank you.”

Carly hopes sharing her story inspires other moms to advocate for themselves, too.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

Carly is also launching an online course for parents to help with language development at home. You can learn more about that course here.

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