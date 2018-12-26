Zucchini Noodle Kale Pesto Pasta/ Splurge Juice Bar and Cafe

(WSVN) - If your New Year’s resolution is to get back in shape after the holidays, why not start early with a little healthy eating? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Priscilla Fernandez

The Restaurant: Splurge Juice Bar and Cafe, Hialeah

The Dish: Zucchini Noodle Kale Pesto Pasta

Ingredients:

4 zucchinis – cut off ends

1 cup raw cashews (soaked in water at least 3 hours)

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup chopped kale leaves

1 whole lemon, juices

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp. nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp. sea salt

Garnish:

Cherry tomatoes

Black pepper

Equipment needed:

High-speed blender

Veggie spiralizer

Method of Preparation:

(No heat required — raw dish)

Spiralize zucchini to turn them into veggie noodles. You can adjust the noodle thickness as desired.

In a high-speed blender or food processor, blend the cashews, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, nutritional yeast and sea salt until creamy. Pulse in the kale.

Lastly, garnish with cherry tomatoes sliced in half and black pepper.

To Plate:

Divide zucchini noodles into bowls, spoon sauce on top and garnish with cherry tomatoes (sliced in half) and black pepper.

Serves: 2-3

Serving Suggestion:

Tummy Tuck Juice (made with apples, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger and cinnamon)

Splurge Juice Bar and Cafe

18505 NW 75th Pl #119

Hialeah, FL 33015

(786) 857-6969

www.splurgejuicebar.com

