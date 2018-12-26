Zucchini Noodle Kale Pesto Pasta/ Splurge Juice Bar and Cafe

(WSVN) - If your New Year’s resolution is to get back in shape after the holidays, why not start early with a little healthy eating? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Priscilla Fernandez
The Restaurant: Splurge Juice Bar and Cafe, Hialeah
The Dish: Zucchini Noodle Kale Pesto Pasta
Ingredients:
4 zucchinis – cut off ends
1 cup raw cashews (soaked in water at least 3 hours)
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup chopped kale leaves
1 whole lemon, juices
1 garlic clove
1 tbsp. nutritional yeast
1/2 tsp. sea salt
Garnish:
Cherry tomatoes
Black pepper
Equipment needed:
High-speed blender
Veggie spiralizer
Method of Preparation:
(No heat required — raw dish)
- Spiralize zucchini to turn them into veggie noodles. You can adjust the noodle thickness as desired.
- In a high-speed blender or food processor, blend the cashews, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, nutritional yeast and sea salt until creamy. Pulse in the kale.
- Lastly, garnish with cherry tomatoes sliced in half and black pepper.
To Plate:
- Divide zucchini noodles into bowls, spoon sauce on top and garnish with cherry tomatoes (sliced in half) and black pepper.
Serves: 2-3
Serving Suggestion:
- Tummy Tuck Juice (made with apples, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger and cinnamon)
Splurge Juice Bar and Cafe
18505 NW 75th Pl #119
Hialeah, FL 33015
(786) 857-6969
www.splurgejuicebar.com
