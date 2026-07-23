MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood became the sateg for an early taste of spooky season.

Video from Only In Dade showed people in zombie costumes and makeup taking over Calle Ocho eaelier this week.

It was all to promote the “Sounds of Screams” attraction at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo Center.

The attraction will run from Sept. 24 to Nov. 1.

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