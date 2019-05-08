Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa/ Bo’s Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach

(WSVN) - Fry up a fresh catch with plenty of Caribbean-style flavor. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jimmy Dean

The Restaurant: Bo’s Beach

The Dish: Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa

Ingredients for Yellowtail Snapper:

1 whole Yellowtail Snapper – gutted and scaled

1 oz. Lime juice

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

Flour mix with Old Bay Seasoning and granulated garlic

1 oz. Micro Cilantro

4 sliced yellow or red onion rings

Vegetable oil

Lime wedges

Ingredients for Mango Salsa:

1 diced mango

1 diced pineapple

Roasted red pepper

Chopped cilantro

Salt

Red wine vinegar

Lime juice

Method of Preparation for Yellowtail Snapper:

Place vegetable oil in a fryer or pot large enough for your whole Yellowtail Snapper and heat to 350 F.

Rub Yellowtail Snapper with lime juice and Kosher Salt.

Lightly coat with flour mix.

Place Yellowtail Snapper in fryer or pot and cook until golden brown.

Method of Preparation for Mango Salsa:

All to taste

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate

To Plate:

Garnish with Onion Rings, Micro Cilantro and Lime Wedges.

Serve with mango salsa and black beans and rice.

Serves: 1

FOR MORE INFO:

Bo’s Beach

600 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-616-8315

bosbeach.com

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.