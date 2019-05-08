Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa/ Bo’s Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach

(WSVN) - Fry up a fresh catch with plenty of Caribbean-style flavor. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jimmy Dean
The Restaurant: Bo’s Beach
The Dish: Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa
Ingredients for Yellowtail Snapper:
1 whole Yellowtail Snapper – gutted and scaled
1 oz. Lime juice
1 tsp. Kosher Salt
Flour mix with Old Bay Seasoning and granulated garlic
1 oz. Micro Cilantro
4 sliced yellow or red onion rings
Vegetable oil
Lime wedges
Ingredients for Mango Salsa:
1 diced mango
1 diced pineapple
Roasted red pepper
Chopped cilantro
Salt
Red wine vinegar
Lime juice
Method of Preparation for Yellowtail Snapper:
- Place vegetable oil in a fryer or pot large enough for your whole Yellowtail Snapper and heat to 350 F.
- Rub Yellowtail Snapper with lime juice and Kosher Salt.
- Lightly coat with flour mix.
- Place Yellowtail Snapper in fryer or pot and cook until golden brown.
Method of Preparation for Mango Salsa:
- All to taste
- Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate
To Plate:
- Garnish with Onion Rings, Micro Cilantro and Lime Wedges.
- Serve with mango salsa and black beans and rice.
Serves: 1
FOR MORE INFO:
Bo’s Beach
600 Seabreeze Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
954-616-8315
bosbeach.com
