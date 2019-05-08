Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa/ Bo’s Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach

(WSVN) - Fry up a fresh catch with plenty of Caribbean-style flavor. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jimmy Dean
The Restaurant: Bo’s Beach
The Dish: Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa

Ingredients for Yellowtail Snapper:

1 whole Yellowtail Snapper – gutted and scaled
1 oz. Lime juice
1 tsp. Kosher Salt
Flour mix with Old Bay Seasoning and granulated garlic
1 oz. Micro Cilantro
4 sliced yellow or red onion rings
Vegetable oil
Lime wedges

Ingredients for Mango Salsa:

1 diced mango
1 diced pineapple
Roasted red pepper
Chopped cilantro
Salt
Red wine vinegar
Lime juice

Method of Preparation for Yellowtail Snapper:

  • Place vegetable oil in a fryer or pot large enough for your whole Yellowtail Snapper and heat to 350 F.
  • Rub Yellowtail Snapper with lime juice and Kosher Salt.
  • Lightly coat with flour mix.
  • Place Yellowtail Snapper in fryer or pot and cook until golden brown.

Method of Preparation for Mango Salsa:

  • All to taste
  • Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate

To Plate:

  • Garnish with Onion Rings, Micro Cilantro and Lime Wedges.
  • Serve with mango salsa and black beans and rice.

Serves: 1

FOR MORE INFO: 

Bo’s Beach
600 Seabreeze Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
954-616-8315
bosbeach.com

