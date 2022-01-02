(WSVN) - Pesto anyone? Today we have a new twist on an old favorite that is sure to be a hit. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 cup walnuts, roasted and cooled

1 1/2 cups frozen peas, blanched

3 tsp. dried Italian herbs

3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan

2 garlic cloves, crushed

juice of half a lemon

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Pasta of your choice

Method of Preparation:

Place walnuts, peas, herbs, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil in a blender and make a coarse paste.

Season to taste and place in a large bowl.

Cook pasta of your choice as per package directions (we used casarecce).

Drain but reserve 2/3 cup cooking water.

Add pasta to the pesto in the bowl, add some of the water and stir.

Add water as needed a little at a time to make the paste more of a sauce, and stir to coat the pasta.

Top with extra Parmesan or walnuts, and serve.

Enjoy!

