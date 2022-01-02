(WSVN) - Pesto anyone? Today we have a new twist on an old favorite that is sure to be a hit. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 cup walnuts, roasted and cooled
1 1/2 cups frozen peas, blanched
3 tsp. dried Italian herbs
3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan
2 garlic cloves, crushed
juice of half a lemon
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
Pasta of your choice
Method of Preparation:
- Place walnuts, peas, herbs, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil in a blender and make a coarse paste.
- Season to taste and place in a large bowl.
- Cook pasta of your choice as per package directions (we used casarecce).
- Drain but reserve 2/3 cup cooking water.
- Add pasta to the pesto in the bowl, add some of the water and stir.
- Add water as needed a little at a time to make the paste more of a sauce, and stir to coat the pasta.
- Top with extra Parmesan or walnuts, and serve.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.