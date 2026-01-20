ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s official. Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new thrill ride based of a popular movie franchise about fast cars and big egos.

Universal revealed Tuesday that the new “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” high-speed roller coaster will replace “Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.”

The new coaster will feature a thrilling, 360-degree drifting sensation, as well as a 170-foot vertical spike that’s nearly 17 stories high.

The announcement comes after a cryptic post from the theme park on Monday that featured a static speedometer moved to Tuesday’s date and the sound of a car revving in the background.

The park also announced that the previous Fast & Furious attraction, “Fast & Furious- Supercharged,” will be permanently closed in 2027 to make way for the new ride.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” is set to open at Universal Studios Florida sometime in 2027.

