Tuna Tostada/ El Vez

(WSVN) - Take a break from the stove with a fresh catch served with Mexican-style. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Steve Menter

The Restaurant: El Vez, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Tuna Tostada

Ingredients:

57 grams tuna (fresh)

6 ml. soy sauce (tamari)

3 ml. lime juice

3 ml. extra virgin olive oil

6 grams red onions, diced

1 gram Serrano pepper, diced

1 gram chives

1 gram cilantro, chopped

9 ml. chipotle mayo (dried chipotle Adobo, pureed)

3 oz. tortilla chips

Method of Preparation:

Prepare chipotle mayo by mixing puree with lime juice, and salt. Mix and set aside.

Dice tuna into small cubes, transfer to bowl on ice.

Mix in salt, cilantro, chives, red onion, Serrano peppers, soy sauce, lime juice and olive oil.

To Plate:

Spread chipotle mayo on tortilla chips. Spoon tuna mix on chips. Garnish with avocado slices, chives and cilantro.

Serves: 3

Serving Suggestion:

Burnt grapefruit margarita (Espolòn Reposado, Giffard Pamplemousse, grapefruit)

El Vez at the W Hotel

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

elvezftlauderdale.com

(954) 414-8336

