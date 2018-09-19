Tuna Tostada/ El Vez

(WSVN) - Take a break from the stove with a fresh catch served with Mexican-style. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Steve Menter
The Restaurant: El Vez, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Tuna Tostada
Ingredients:
57 grams tuna (fresh)
6 ml. soy sauce (tamari)
3 ml. lime juice
3 ml. extra virgin olive oil
6 grams red onions, diced
1 gram Serrano pepper, diced
1 gram chives
1 gram cilantro, chopped
9 ml. chipotle mayo (dried chipotle Adobo, pureed)
3 oz. tortilla chips
Method of Preparation:
- Prepare chipotle mayo by mixing puree with lime juice, and salt. Mix and set aside.
- Dice tuna into small cubes, transfer to bowl on ice.
- Mix in salt, cilantro, chives, red onion, Serrano peppers, soy sauce, lime juice and olive oil.
To Plate:
Spread chipotle mayo on tortilla chips. Spoon tuna mix on chips. Garnish with avocado slices, chives and cilantro.
Serves: 3
Serving Suggestion:
Burnt grapefruit margarita (Espolòn Reposado, Giffard Pamplemousse, grapefruit)
El Vez at the W Hotel
401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
elvezftlauderdale.com
(954) 414-8336
