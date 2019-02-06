Tuna and Machaca Tostada/ PEZ, Miami

(WSVN) - No stove is needed for this Mexican-style dish with tuna and shredded beef. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Miguel Angelo Gomez Navarro

The Restaurant: PEZ, Miami

The Dish: Tuna and Machaca Tostada

Ingredients:

1 ea. tostada

1/2 tsp. habanero cream

1 tbsp. salsa Mexicana

1 oz ponzu

1 tsp. machaca

Sesame seeds (as desired)

1/4 avocado

green onions (as desired)

5 1/2 oz diced tuna (fresh yellowfin)

Method of Preparation:

In a mixing bowl, add the tuna, salsa Mexicana, machaca and ponzu. Mix well.

Spread the habanero cream on top of the tostada, and put the mix tuna on top, and then sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Add avocado on top of the tuna, then the machaca and finish with green onions.

Serves: 1 each

Serving Suggestion:

Vena Cava Cabernet Sauvignon

PEZ

20 W Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

305-570-3440

www.pezmiami.com/

