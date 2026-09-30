MIAMI (WSVN) - The red carpet has been rolled out for the Tony Award-winning musical, “Buena Vista Social Club,” as it arrives at a South Florida theater.

The musical draws on the true story of Cuban musicians who reunited in the 1990s to record a Grammy-winning album of the same name, with the timeline jumping between pre-revolution Havana and the show’s present-day recording session.

“A lot of beautiful music, a lot of energy, a lot of amazing energy, a lot of talent from the dancers, musicians and a beautiful palette of colors,” said Frank Rodríguez, who plays Compay in the show.

After taking Broadway by storm, the hit musical officially launched its national tour, and beginning Sept. 29, Miami gets its turn to take it all in.

“Be ready to have a really good time and, you know, cry, laugh, dance, whatever it is that you want to do; you know, we have it for you there, said Rodríguez.

For one cast member, this stop on the show’s tour hits close to home.

Miami native Destinee Jimenez is bringing this Cuban story to the city where she grew up.

“I’m honestly so happy,” said Jimenez. “When I first saw it on Broadway, I cried. I was bawling because I had never been to Cuba, and Cuba came to me through this musical. And so when I got it, I was just so ecstatic. And finding out that we were going to be in Miami was just surreal.”

At the heart of the story, a young producer offers legendary singer Omara Portuando one more shot in the recording studio. It’s a chance to face the past and find her voice again.

“The story goes back and forth between the 50s and the 90s, and we see her in the 90s trying to figure out does she want to touch her past, go back to this music that she’s found out about,” Jimenez said. “So it’s really beautiful to see the back and forth of that.”

Jimenez gets to take part in traditional Cuban music and dance as an ensemble member and Assistant Dance Captain.

“We’re going to be showing them the story of this album, Buena Vista Social Club. So you’re going to see this beautiful set that they’ve created, beautiful costuming, lots of dancing,” Jimenez said.

The show puts a fresh spin on the classic tunes, keeping the same soul, but under a new spotlight.

“The story, you know, is rooted in true events and, you know, real people about the Grammy award-winning album,” Rodríguez said.

Buena Vista Social Club will perform at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center until Oct. 4 as part of the center’s “Broadway in Miami” series.

Tickets range from $52.65 to $228.15, including fees.

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