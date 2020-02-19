Timba Frita/ Spanglish, Miami

(WSVN) - A new twist on a sweet treat, and instead of saving it for dessert, you can fry up these creations for any time of the day. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Giorgio Rapacavoli
The Restaurant: Spanglish, Miami
The Dish: Timba Frita
Ingredients for the guava sauce:
15 – 20 oz. guava paste
4 oz. Coca-Cola (or other sweetened juice or soda)
Pinch of salt
Ingredients for fried cheese:
1 block queso (preferably queso para freir – about 10 ounces)
Oil for frying
Ingredients for Adobo spice:
(Mix to taste, make enough to season queso cubes)
Garlic Powder
Onion Powder
Complete Seasoning
Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
Paprika
Cayenne
Ingredients for garnish:
Fried minced garlic
Salt
Chives
Lime Wedges
Method of Preparation
- In a blender, combine guava paste, Coca Cola and salt until creamy.
- Set aside.
- Cut queso into one-inch cubes and fry in oil until crispy on outside.
- Queso inside will remain creamy, but will not melt.
- Drain, then toss with Adobo seasoning.
- Top queso with blended guava sauce.
- Finish with fried garlic, salt, chives and lemon wedges.
Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar & Kitchen
2808 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
786-870-4258
spanglishmiami.com/
Check out Spanglish at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Get tickets at www.sobewff.org.
