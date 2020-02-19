Timba Frita/ Spanglish, Miami

(WSVN) - A new twist on a sweet treat, and instead of saving it for dessert, you can fry up these creations for any time of the day. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giorgio Rapacavoli

The Restaurant: Spanglish, Miami

The Dish: Timba Frita

Ingredients for the guava sauce:

15 – 20 oz. guava paste

4 oz. Coca-Cola (or other sweetened juice or soda)

Pinch of salt

Ingredients for fried cheese:

1 block queso (preferably queso para freir – about 10 ounces)

Oil for frying

Ingredients for Adobo spice:

(Mix to taste, make enough to season queso cubes)

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Complete Seasoning

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Paprika

Cayenne

Ingredients for garnish:

Fried minced garlic

Salt

Chives

Lime Wedges

Method of Preparation

In a blender, combine guava paste, Coca Cola and salt until creamy.

Set aside.

Cut queso into one-inch cubes and fry in oil until crispy on outside.

Queso inside will remain creamy, but will not melt.

Drain, then toss with Adobo seasoning.

Top queso with blended guava sauce.

Finish with fried garlic, salt, chives and lemon wedges.

Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar & Kitchen

2808 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

786-870-4258

spanglishmiami.com/

Check out Spanglish at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Get tickets at www.sobewff.org.

