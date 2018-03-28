Tagliatelle with Root Vegetable Bolognese/Terra Mare

Stock up on veggies because we’ve got a vegetarian dish that can feed the entire family. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Johan Svensson

The Restaurant: Terra Mare, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Tagliatelle with Root Vegetable Bolognese

Ingredients:

6 oz tagliatelle

3 oz butter

1 tbsp parmesan

salt/pepper to taste

1 tsp Italian parsley

Bolognese:

1/4 cup blended oil

10 ea sliced garlic

2 ea small diced onion

2 sprigs basil

1 Tbsp crushed red pepper

2 cups carrots – diced

2 cups parsnip – diced

2 cups celery root – diced

2 cups butternut squash – diced

1 lb cremini mushrooms – diced

2 cups tomato paste

1 qt red wine

1 can tomato

salt/pepper to taste

vegetable stock

Method of Preparation:

Bolognese:

Sauté the garlic and onions, red pepper flakes in oil until the onion turns translucent. Add rest of the vegetables. Sauté for another 10 minutes, until soft. Add tomato paste and cook for another 5 minutes. Add red wine and let alcohol evaporate.

Crush the canned tomatoes by hand and add to the pot, with the remaining vegetables, cook for another 20 minutes.

Tagliatelle:

In a sauté pan add butter and the vegetable stock, bring to a boil. Drop the pasta in boiling water with salt. Boil for 30 seconds, strain and add to the vegetable stock and butter. Season with salt, set aside.

Heat up the bolognese in a separate pot, adding stock if needed. Add chopped parsley.

To Plate:

Twirl the pasta in a bowl spoon the bolognese over the pasta and finish.

Serving Suggestion:

Beet It cocktail (prepared with vodka, beet juice, pear and apple)

Terra Mare

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 414-5160

terramarefl.com

