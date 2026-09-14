MIAMI (WSVN) - A rapper’s livestream took a chaotic turn when he got “swatted” at his Miami home.

It all started when City of Miami Police received a call about a man allegedly threatening to shoot the mother of rapper and social media influencer Blueface.

But when the SWAT team arrived at the rapper’s residence Sunday, they found him and others hosting a livestream.

Officers with their guns drawn forced everyone out of the house with their hands up, only to later determine that the call was a hoax.

Blueface later addressed the incident with 7News.

“When you’re live streaming, everything’s live, so sometimes the people watching want to feel like they have some type of effect on the stream,” he said. “What happens, people that happens to and see what they do. They call the police and make false reports and waste everyone’s time.”

Miami Police continue to investigate this incident.

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