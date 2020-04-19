Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Pasta/Belkys

|

(WSVN) - A nice, easy-to-make comfort food dish is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Pasta

Ingredients:
8 ounces linguine
1/3 cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped
3 cloves garlic
1 cup half and half
1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
1/4 tsp. salt
6 ounces spinach
5 basil leaves, fresh, finely chopped

Method of Preparation:

  • Cook linguine according to the package directions and drain.
  • Heat 1 tbs. olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add chopped sun dried tomatoes and minced garlic.
  • Cook on medium heat for about 30 seconds, constantly stirring.
  • Add one cup of half and half, paprika and 1/4 tsp of salt. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer.
  • Add 1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese. Stir for about 30 seconds until the cheese melts.
  • Turn off heat and begin stirring. If the sauce is thin, gradually add more cheese. Keep stirring for a couple of minutes.
  • Add basil and spinach. Let spinach wilt into noodles

Serves: 1-2

Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending