Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Pasta/Belkys

A nice, easy-to-make comfort food dish is on the menu
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Pasta
Ingredients:
8 ounces linguine
1/3 cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped
3 cloves garlic
1 cup half and half
1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
1/4 tsp. salt
6 ounces spinach
5 basil leaves, fresh, finely chopped
Method of Preparation:
- Cook linguine according to the package directions and drain.
- Heat 1 tbs. olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add chopped sun dried tomatoes and minced garlic.
- Cook on medium heat for about 30 seconds, constantly stirring.
- Add one cup of half and half, paprika and 1/4 tsp of salt. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer.
- Add 1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese. Stir for about 30 seconds until the cheese melts.
- Turn off heat and begin stirring. If the sauce is thin, gradually add more cheese. Keep stirring for a couple of minutes.
- Add basil and spinach. Let spinach wilt into noodles
Serves: 1-2
Enjoy!
