Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Pasta/Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Pasta

Ingredients:

8 ounces linguine

1/3 cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped

3 cloves garlic

1 cup half and half

1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1/4 tsp. salt

6 ounces spinach

5 basil leaves, fresh, finely chopped

Method of Preparation:

Cook linguine according to the package directions and d rain.

rain. Heat 1 tbs. olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add chopped sun dried tomatoes and minced garlic.

Cook on medium heat for about 30 seconds, constantly stirring.

Add one cup of half and half, paprika and 1/4 tsp of salt. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer.

Add 1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese. Stir for about 30 seconds until the cheese melts.

Turn off heat and begin stirring. If the sauce is thin, gradually add more cheese. Keep stirring for a couple of minutes.

Add basil and spinach. Let spinach wilt into noodles

Serves: 1-2

Enjoy!

